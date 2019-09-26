Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in St. John

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/StJohn

Services available at Athletico St. John include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Headache rehabilitation – Our headache specialists provide treatment for headaches that fall into the cervicogenic and migraine categories. Physical therapy can decrease and/or resolve the intensity and frequency of headache symptoms, as well as improve your function, mobility and quality of life.

Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD ) – For individuals with jaw pain, difficulty chewing, or clicking/grating sounds in the jaw, our TMD specialists can provide treatment, including manual therapy, anti-inflammatory modalities, posture correction, and therapeutic exercises to strengthen and increase the motion of the affected area.

Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

Golf rehabilitation –Our staff utilizes their expertise in golf fitness and rehabilitation to treat injuries, keep players active and minimize the risk of future injury. We also offer golf fitness services with programs catered to your experience and fitness levels.

Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.