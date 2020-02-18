Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Troy
Feb 18, 2020, 15:25 ET
TROY, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Troy on Monday, February 17th and is conveniently located off of Crooks Road near Chipotle, FedEx and Noodles and Company. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Michigan.
"Troy is my community and home. I'm excited to be able to showcase my passion for exercise, health and general well-being to the community," said Kelli Courtois, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Troy. "I knew I wanted to work in physical therapy to help others get back to doing what they love."
To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/TroyMI .
Services available at Athletico Troy include:
- Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
- Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.
- Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.
- Graston Technique® – This technique uses six patented stainless steel instruments to detect and treat scar tissue and soft-tissue restrictions that may be contributing to your pain symptoms and ability to perform activities of daily living.
- Blood flow restriction rehabilitation – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes.
- Concussion rehabilitation – Our team provides concussion management and return to participation (RTP) programs for individuals who have sustained a concussion and are looking to return to school, sport or work. After sustaining a concussion, a protocol is used to safely progress a patient or athlete's return to daily function and eventually back to full participation in their activities.
- Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.
Additionally, Athletico Troy:
- Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
- Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.
- No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.
- Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.
- Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
- Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.
Athletico Troy
3149 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Phone: 248-402-7741
www.athletico.com/TroyMI
TroyMi@athletico.com
ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.
CONTACT: Eric White | Weber Shandwick
312.988-2237 | elwhite@webershandwick.com
SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy
Share this article