Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Westland on Monday, May 13th at 761 S. Wayne Rd., Westland, MI 48186. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the Metro Detroit area.

"I'm looking forward to being an interactive part of the Westland community," said Jennifer Holland, PT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Westland. "Helping people and seeing the smiles on their faces when they have accomplished what they thought was impossible is something that I really enjoy."