Athletico Physical Therapy Opens New Location in Cedar Falls

"We provide empathetic and beneficial care to student athletes, injured workers, and the general public to help improve their quality of life and participation in normal activities of daily living," said Bo Lodge, DPT and Facility Manager of Athletico. "I can see our location serving as a valuable resource for Industrial Park workers and Dike-New Hartford athletes."

Services available at Athletico Cedar Falls South – Prairie Lakes include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free injury screenings – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute screen. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment.

Work Injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Aquatic therapy – This program is beneficial to most anyone seeking to increase strength, decrease pain, and improve function. We specialize in aquatic physical therapy using the properties of water coupled with traditional physical therapy techniques to provide comprehensive healing. The beauty of aquatic therapy is that it is appropriate for any ability or phase of rehabilitation.

Additionally, Athletico Cedar Falls South – Prairie Lakes:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient's request.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Cedar Falls South – Prairie Lakes

912 Viking Rd., Ste. 101

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Phone: 319-449-6055

www.athletico.com/CedarFallsSouth

CedarFallsSouth@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 400 locations throughout eleven states with more than 4500 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free injury screening, please visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

