ATI to Manage U.S. Navy-funded Collaboration to Develop Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) was awarded a contract by the Office of Naval Research to drive improved manufacturing processes through its Center for Innovative Naval Shipbuilding and Advanced Manufacturing (CINSAM). CINSAM's goal is to develop and deploy technologies that ultimately reduce the cost and time required to build and repair Navy ships and aircraft.

"ATI is excited to continue supporting the Office of Naval Research's Navy ManTech program in the development of manufacturing technologies that reduce the time and cost to build and repair Navy platforms," said ATI President Chris Van Metre. "We are proud of our rich history with Navy ManTech and look forward to advancing the longstanding relationships with our partners to benefit the fleet."

The contract is a $99M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with work expected to be completed August 2024.

ATI is a nonprofit that builds R&D collaborations. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, we use the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire next-generation technologies vital to our national security.

