AtkinsRéalis Delivers Oversight Services for Sound Transit's Largest Design-Build Project

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, marked the start of passenger service for Sound Transit's Federal Way Link Extension, the agency's largest design-build project to date. AtkinsRéalis has supported construction of the $1.6 billion, 7.8-mile light rail expansion since 2018, providing design-build project management services including resident engineering, design review, construction oversight, project controls, commercial management, and independent quality assurance.

The expansion connects Seattle with the cities of SeaTac, Des Moines, Kent, and Federal Way, adding three new stations, two parking garages, and one parking garage extension. The Link extension will serve up to 25,000 riders daily.

"This project shows our dedication to building things that bring people together and make everyday life better," said Sergio Callen, Vice President National Rail & Transit Sector Manager. "By working closely with Sound Transit and our partners, we have an efficient and reliable light rail line that will carry thousands of passengers each day and support the area's future growth."

The line extension's three new stations include Kent-Des Moines, Star Lake, and Federal Way Downtown, with features designed to support multimodal access, including 3,200 new parking spaces, pedestrian pathways, and connections to regional bus services. The project also incorporates tailor-made engineering solutions, including a 500-foot-cast-in-place segmental bridge. The design was adopted mid-project to mitigate potential constructability and operational risks after unstable soils were discovered during construction.

"The Federal Way Link Extension is an exceptional example of the power of teamwork and smart planning to deliver community-oriented solutions," said Ken Regan, project Resident Engineer and Senior Project Manager at AtkinsRéalis. "We're grateful to support Sound Transit on a project that gives people more options for their daily commute and supports our goal of building more sustainable transportation."

AtkinsRéalis brings extensive experience in rail and transit infrastructure, with more than 5,000 experts worldwide and a portfolio of more than 2,000 U.S. rail projects, including oversight roles for BART, VTA, the MTA Purple Line in Maryland, and LA Metro in California.

