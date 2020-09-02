Atlanta Company Receives Prestigious Industry Award That Celebrates Cutting Edge Customer Service

Floor Coverings International is the No.1 Flooring Franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, a mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. The company has 150-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with aggressive growth plans for continued expansion over the next five years.

Floor Coverings International is well known for its constant innovations. The particular and newest one that was recognized with this award is the result of a collaboration between Floor Coverings International, FranConnect, the leading franchise management software provider, and Lumin.ai, a conversational Artificial Intelligence platform. The Lumin.ai Smart Scheduler allows customers to book appointments with franchisees with ease.

"The integration of this technology has given our franchisees the ability to increase their conversion of digital leads by up to 18% resulting in significant revenue and profitability gains for the individual franchisees," said Tom Wood President and CEO of Floor Coverings International. "After that success we also deployed to allow franchisee candidates to schedule appointments with our development team through FranConnect. Both applications of the technology allowed us to meet our potential customers and clients where they are which improves the overall customer experience right from the start."

