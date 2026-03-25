Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Highlights Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Technique That Enhances Natural Cheekbone Definition

Atlanta facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong highlights an advanced deep plane facelift technique that allows for improved SMAS repositioning and natural cheekbone enhancement through vertical midface elevation and structural facial support.

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong, founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery and director of the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence in Atlanta, is highlighting an additional advancement in deep plane facelift surgery that allows for more extensive repositioning of the SMAS layer and enhanced natural cheekbone definition.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Stong performs an advanced deep plane facelift technique at his Buckhead, Atlanta facial plastic surgery practice that focuses on structural repositioning of deeper facial tissues. Building upon previously described techniques including SMAS periosteal fixation and vertical midface elevation, this approach allows for improved repositioning of the facial soft tissues to restore youthful volume ratios to the midface.

Building on the Vertical Midface Lift

In earlier discussions of the advanced deep plane facelift technique, Dr. Stong highlighted the importance of vertical midface elevation in restoring support to the cheek–eyelid junction and improving lower eyelid contour.

By releasing facial retaining ligaments and elevating the midface vertically, Dr. Stong repositions the deeper facial structures that descend with age. This technique helps restore natural midface support while improving facial balance.

The vertical midface lift also provides additional benefits beyond lower eyelid rejuvenation.

Enhanced SMAS Repositioning and Midface Support

As the midface structures are elevated vertically and supported with periosteal fixation, the SMAS layer can be repositioned more extensively than with traditional facelift techniques.

This improved SMAS mobility allows Dr. Stong to reposition the SMAS flap in a temporal-lateral direction over the arch of the cheekbone, creating natural soft tissue enhancement along the cheekbone and upper midface.

Rather than relying on fillers or implants to enhance cheek definition, this technique restores natural cheekbone contour by repositioning the patient's own facial tissues.

"The ability to reposition the SMAS flap more extensively allows us to restore natural cheek highlights through structural repositioning of facial tissues," says Dr. Stong. "This approach enhances the cheekbone contour while maintaining a natural look."

Structural Facial Rejuvenation and Natural Cheek Contour

The advanced deep plane facelift techniques focus on repositioning deeper facial support structures rather than tightening the skin alone or relying on simple SMAS plication or imbrication techniques.

Through vertical midface elevation, extensive SMAS repositioning, and periosteal fixation, Dr. Stong can restore youthful contours of the cheeks, jawline, and neck while preserving the patient's natural facial appearance.

This structural approach to facial rejuvenation allows surgeons to recreate balanced facial proportions while avoiding the windswept or overly tightened appearance sometimes associated with older facelift techniques.

A Signature Element of the KalosLift Technique

Dr. Stong notes that this enhanced cheek and midface rejuvenation is a distinguishing feature of the KalosLift advanced deep plane facelift technique, performed at the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

By combining vertical midface elevation, more extensive structural SMAS repositioning, and periosteal fixation, the KalosLift technique is designed to restore facial support, highlight natural cheekbone appearance, and improve the durability of deep plane facelift results.

Serving Patients Traveling to Atlanta

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery regularly treats patients traveling to Atlanta from across the United States and internationally for advanced facial rejuvenation procedures.

The practice provides dedicated support for out-of-town patients, including consultation coordination, surgical planning assistance, and postoperative recovery guidance.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport provides convenient access for patients traveling for consultation and surgery.

About Dr. Benjamin Stong

Dr. Benjamin Stong is a facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He specializes in advanced facial rejuvenation procedures including deep plane facelift surgery, neck lift surgery, eyelid surgery, and his Perialar lip lift technique.

Dr. Stong directs the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery and is known for his structural approach to facial rejuvenation. His surgical philosophy focuses on restoring facial support, preserving natural expression, and achieving long-lasting results.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery serves patients throughout Atlanta, Buckhead, and the greater Georgia region, as well as individuals traveling nationally and internationally for advanced facial rejuvenation procedures.

Media Contact:

Dr. Benjamin Stong

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

(404) 963-6665

SOURCE Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC