Habitat for Humanity's corporate partners to support building more prosperous and vibrant communities during 2025 holiday season

"The holiday season is a joyful time of year where families and friends gather to celebrate, share in traditions, and create new memories. It also reminds us of the importance of giving back to our local communities and supporting the causes we care about," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "As we look forward to Giving Tuesday, we are especially grateful to our corporate partners for their continuous support of our mission as well as for offering consumers opportunities to give back and further our global efforts to help families build or improve a place to call home."

Over the next several weeks, Habitat's partners will engage with their customers online and in store through the following promotions:

At Home, the Home Décor Superstore – At Home is offering Habitat-branded home décor items that give back to Habitat for Humanity. A portion of the sales from each item will support At Home's ongoing commitment, contributing to a minimum donation of $150,000 to help more families achieve safe, affordable housing.





Giftcards.com, powered by BHN – This holiday season, Giftcards.com (powered by BHN) is offering One4all® Giving Good gift cards. At redemption, customers can elect to have BHN donate 3% of the amount redeemed to Habitat at no cost to the customer. One4all Giving Good gift cards featuring the Habitat logo may also be purchased at select retailers nationwide.





Floor & Décor – From Nov. 17 through Dec. 26, 2025, customers can share the spirit of giving by adding a donation to their in-store purchases through Floor & Décor's checkout donation program, helping more families access safe, affordable housing during the holiday season.





Lazy Dog Restaurants – Lazy Dog Restaurants invites guests to purchase a DIY Gingerbread House Kit as part of their Houses for the Holidays™ campaign in November and December. Lazy Dog has committed to an annual minimum contribution of $100,000 to Habitat by donating the net proceeds — sales price less cost of goods — from each gingerbread kit sold. Additionally, from Nov. 5, 2025, through June 30, 2026, Lazy Dog Restaurants will sell co-branded gift cards online. For every Habitat for Humanity co-branded gift card sold, Lazy Dog will donate 10% of the total purchase price to Habitat, supporting Lazy Dog's $100,000 annual contribution to Habitat for Humanity.





Lowe's – Lowe's is inviting customers nationwide to join in its Round Up for Charity campaign supporting Habitat for Humanity International and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Through February 1, 2026, customers can round up their in-store transactions to the nearest whole dollar at checkout. Habitat will receive 50% of all funds raised.





– Lowe's is inviting customers nationwide to join in its Round Up for Charity campaign supporting Habitat for Humanity International and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Through February 1, 2026, customers can round up their in-store transactions to the nearest whole dollar at checkout. Habitat will receive 50% of all funds raised. QVC – QVC is continuing its partnership with Habitat through their annual Living for Giving campaign. On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, QVC will donate 10% of the value of each qualifying gift card sold on QVC.com. From Dec. 2–20, 2025 QVC will also match customer contributions up to $100,000, with 100% of donations benefiting Habitat. Through Dec. 20, 2025, QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation will donate at least 70% of the purchase price from select products to Habitat. Aligned with QVC's Together for Good mission, 75% of donations will support Habitat's Women Build program.

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

