Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group is Now Sweet James Georgia with Jennifer Gore Continuing as Managing Partner

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group is proud to announce it is joining Sweet James Accident Attorneys, marking an exciting new chapter in delivering exceptional legal representation to the residents of the greater Metro Atlanta area. Attorney Jennifer Gore, the founder of Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group, will continue her leadership as Managing Partner of Sweet James Georgia.

A Decade of Dedication

Sweet James Georgia Managing Partner, Jennifer Gore

Jennifer's approach extends beyond legal expertise; she brings compassion and a client-first mentality to every case. "Helping individuals navigate difficult times and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve has always been my mission," Jennifer states.

Sweet James Expands to Atlanta

As Sweet James Atlanta, the firm will bring the trusted reputation and extensive resources of Sweet James Accident Attorneys to Georgia, expanding Georgians' access to justice. The transition reflects a shared commitment to advocating for personal injury victims and delivering justice.

Jennifer Gore's leadership as Managing Partner ensures that the personalized care and attention Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group was known for will remain the cornerstone of Sweet James Atlanta's practice.

A Word from Sweet James Leadership

"We are excited to expand into Atlanta and bring Sweet James' commitment to justice to more people," said James Bergener, Founding Partner of Sweet James Accident Attorneys. "Our mission has always been to provide the highest level of legal advocacy, and with Sweet James Atlanta, we are strengthening that commitment to the people of Georgia," said James Bergener, Founding Partner of Sweet James Accident Attorneys.

"We are thrilled to expand the Sweet James name to Atlanta, a city we are proud to serve," said Steve Mehr, Co-Founder of Sweet James Accident Attorneys. "With Jennifer Gore leading the team as Managing Partner, we know that clients in Atlanta will receive the same exceptional representation and care that Sweet James is known for in the areas we serve."

About Sweet James Accident Attorneys

Sweet James Accident Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to helping victims of accidents and wrongful death cases receive the justice they deserve. Known for compassionate advocacy and proven results, Sweet James has recovered over $1 billion for clients and continues to set the standard for legal excellence in personal injury law. With a client-first approach and extensive resources, Sweet James is committed to serving individuals and families in their time of need.

