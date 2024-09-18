Atlanta Set to Receive Second Pvolve Studio Location

Pioneering Functional Fitness Franchise Announces Continued Expansion Across the Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After having just debuted its first studio location in the Westside Provisions District, Pvolve, the fitness franchise that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, today announced the continued development of the brand's Atlanta footprint. A new franchise agreement has been signed with local entrepreneur Clo Caesar, who expressed interest in Glenwood Park and Krog Market as possible locations for her studio.

After 20 years on corporate payroll, Clo knew it was time she turned her lifelong passion for health and fitness into a new career path. Struck by Pvolve's science-backed methodology and ample opportunity for the brand's growth in Atlanta, she jumped at the chance to partner with the franchise, spearhead the development of its newest studio location, and further the role that functional fitness plays in the city's workout space.

"Pvolve is in a league of its own. The brand's in-studio experience, patented equipment, and clinically proven health benefits set it firmly apart within the larger fitness landscape," said Clo. "Becoming a part of such a concept is more than a business opportunity; it's the chance to improve the lifestyles and wellbeing of friends and neighbors here at home."

Recently, the brand made headlines after announcing the results of a University of Minnesota Clinical Study, which looked at the impacts of Pvolve on chronic lower back pain. This marks the third clinical study that Pvolve has taken part in over the last several years; a part of the franchise's effort to validate its efficacy and further the understanding of functional fitness and its full range of health benefits. *

"We're thrilled to be expanding our Atlanta footprint with the introduction of our second studio location," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "It's an exciting time for the Pvolve brand and Atlanta is already showing success with our first location. Having Clo, a passionate wellness and fitness enthusiast, at the helm will no doubt make this studio a success."

Cartwright credits the efficacy of Pvolve's signature method and its partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, as the reason the brand has been experiencing explosive growth. In addition, the franchise offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with 35+ locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

*Results from a 12-week randomized clinical trial (16 individuals ages 18-75) with chronic lower back pain who practiced Pvolve's Lower Back Support Series 3 times a week for 12 weeks.

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Pvolve