PVOLVE Celebrates Two Years of Accelerated Franchise Growth, Awarding Nearly 50 Studio Licenses Nationwide

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the science-led fitness brand known for its low-impact, high-performance approach to functional movement, is celebrating two successful years of franchise development with nearly 50 new studio licenses awarded and more than 80 awarded nationwide since launching its franchise program in 2020.

The most recent studio awards reflect continued momentum and strategic expansion into high-demand markets. Newly awarded licenses include two studios in Las Vegas, Nev., (Summerlin and Henderson), Monterey, Calif., Miami, Fla., Bel Air and Baltimore, Md., and Columbus, Ohio (Upper Arlington).

Since its debut in franchising, PVOLVE has taken a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizing brand alignment, operator quality, and long-term sustainability over rapid saturation. Franchise partners are selected based on their commitment to PVOLVE's movement philosophy and ability to deliver a premium, community-centered studio experience.

"This milestone underscores the strong demand for PVOLVE's method, and the confidence franchise partners have in our model," said PVOLVE President Julie Cartwright. "Our growth over the past two years reflects not only market interest, but also the strength of our systems, training and ongoing support for franchise owners."

PVOLVE's expansion spans a diverse range of markets—from coastal California and the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest and Southeast—demonstrating the brand's broad consumer appeal and adaptability. The method's focus on functional, joint-friendly movement continues to resonate with individuals seeking smarter, more sustainable approaches to fitness.

Looking ahead, PVOLVE remains focused on supporting its growing franchise network through comprehensive onboarding, marketing resources and operational guidance, ensuring each studio is positioned for long-term success while maintaining consistency across the system.

PVOLVE is a workout method that redefines fitness with a clinically-backed approach built on strength, mobility, and stability. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors and highly credentialed trainers. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE. Through its hybrid fitness model, PVOLVE offers over 1,700 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series via web and mobile apps. The brand has 30+ studio locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 50 studios in development.

