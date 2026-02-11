PVOLVE Appoints Jesse McBain as Chief Operating Officer of Studio Development to Accelerate National Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVOLVE, the clinically proven functional fitness method rooted in strength, mobility and stability, today announced Jesse McBain as Chief Operating Officer, Studio Development, as the brand accelerates the next chapter of its global studio expansion and franchise growth strategy.

In this role, McBain will oversee PVOLVE's franchise system and studio development, with a focus on enhancing the operational infrastructure, support models, and scalable systems that enable long-term success for owner-operators while preserving the premium integrity and clinical efficacy of the PVOLVE experience.

"PVOLVE is entering a defining phase of growth, and expanding with intention is critical to our long-term success," said Julie Cartwright, President of PVOLVE. "Jesse brings deep franchise expertise and a partner-first mindset. His leadership will ensure our franchise owners are supported with best-in-class systems while we continue to elevate the studio experience and grow strategically."

McBain brings more than 20 years of franchise leadership experience, spanning both global enterprise brands and health-forward concepts. His background includes senior leadership roles at Papa John's, The Joint, Ellie Mental Health, and, most recently, Pause Studio, where he served as SVP of Franchise Operations & Development. Unique to his experience, McBain has operated on both sides of the franchise model - as a franchisor and a franchisee – giving him a holistic understanding of what owners need to succeed at every stage of growth.

PVOLVE's momentum continues to accelerate across both its digital and studio network. In 2025 alone, digital membership increased 40% year-over-year, studio membership grew 33%, and franchise network revenue surged 115%. This sustained growth is fueled by PVOLVE's clinically proven, hybrid model- combining premium in-studio experiences with a robust digital ecosystem - and rising consumer demand for intelligent strength training designed to support long-term performance and body longevity.

Today, PVOLVE operates 32 studios across North America, with locations in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The brand has awarded 80 franchise territories and has more than 50 studios in development, averaging two new studio openings per month. Over the next 120 days, PVOLVE plans to open additional locations across Barrington, Charlotte, Chicago, Louisville, San Antonio, Seattle and more.

"PVOLVE has built something truly differentiated- not just in the workout itself, but in how thoughtfully the brand approaches growth," said McBain. "My priority is ensuring franchise partners are supported by clear systems, strong communication, and the operational excellence required to scale confidently, while consistently delivering a premium member experience."

PVOLVE's method blends resistance-based training with mobility and stability to build strength that supports everyday movement, reduces joint strain, and promotes long-term body longevity. As the brand continues to expand its studio footprint, PVOLVE remains deeply committed to longevity, women's health, and sustainable growth, placing equal emphasis on franchise partner success and member outcomes.

PVOLVE is the first clinically proven movement longevity company- built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialized trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method "a game changer" for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,700 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 50 additional studios in development. Learn more at https://www.pvolve.com and https://pvolvefranchise.com.

