Atlanta Technical College Partners With Mental Health Leader, Complementing Support For Students

ATC joins a growing list of Georgia institutions partnering with Uwill to support students

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Technical College , today, announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to build upon the college's existing counseling options. Uwill's proprietary technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences, and students will now have access to counselors trained to assess risk and deescalate situations.

"We understand that every day stressors and life challenges can become barriers to success for students and professionals," said Tracye Paggett, Director of Student Services at Atlanta Technical College. "Offering both time-effective and compassionate mental health care helps us remove those barriers and build stronger futures."

Recent survey data shows that 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis. While 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, more than 60% have never received counseling or therapy.

"Young adults come from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances, presenting different challenges and life experiences," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "By prioritizing accessibility and care that meets students in their current situations, we ensure that no students fall through the cracks."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, basic needs support, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 4 million students at 500+ institutions worldwide including Drake State Community and Technical College, Gwinnett Technical College, Kennesaw State University, and Wesleyan College.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ institutions worldwide, including Northeastern University, the Ohio State University, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com .

SOURCE Uwill, Inc