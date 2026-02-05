Northampton County Public Schools Expands Access to Mental Health Support for Students

Uwill collaborates with NCPS to bring 24/7/365 teletherapy and crisis support to students in grades 6 to 12

MACHIPONGO, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) today announced a new initiative to provide teletherapy and crisis support to middle and high school students across the division. In collaboration with student mental health solution Uwill , the program expands mental health support at a time when cost, wait times, and stigma create barriers for many students and families.

"We want every student to feel supported, valued, and empowered to take charge of their mental health," said Dr. Lisa Martin, Superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools. "This partnership with Uwill allows us to offer compassionate and expert level care in a way that's flexible, private, and built around what our students need to thrive."

This collaboration is designed to complement existing school and community-based resources and provide additional mental health support for more than 600 students in grades 6 to 12 across four participating schools. With Uwill, students can schedule same-day appointments, with availability during the day, at night, and during school breaks. Students can choose counselors based on their unique needs and preferences, including language and cultural background, using Uwill's innovative matching platform. Students also have a direct crisis connection to a licensed therapist 24/7/365 when urgent help is needed.

The districtwide program is an extension of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's Right Help, Right Now community-based mental health initiative designed to ensure Virginians receive immediate behavioral health support before, during, and after a crisis. All support provided by Uwill comes at no cost to students or their families.

Virginia ranks 48th lowest in the country for youth access to mental health care. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of Virginia high school students report persistent sadness or hopelessness. School-based mental health staff across the state have also reported significant increases in student anxiety and depression.

"The challenges facing today's students are complex and growing, emphasizing the need for access to mental health support that is impactful and available" said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Northampton County Public Schools is taking a vital step by making counseling and crisis care more accessible, more personalized, and at hand whenever students need it most."

Founded in 2020, Uwill partners with more than 500 colleges and 200 K12 schools in all 50 states and 20 countries. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, basic needs support, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ schools and organizations worldwide, including Northeastern University, Palo Alto Unified School District, University of Michigan, Princeton University, and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. For more information, visit uwill.com .

About Northampton County Public Schools: Located at the southern tip of Virginia's Eastern Shore, Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) is a PreK-12 school division dedicated to providing a high-quality, inclusive education for all students. By balancing innovation with a supportive, small-school atmosphere, NCPS strives to prepare every learner to be a productive, responsible citizen. The division is committed to elevating instructional quality and expanding student support services to ensure all students are ready for enrollment, employment, or enlistment in an ever-changing global society.

