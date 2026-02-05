MacEwan University Expands Access to Student Mental Health Care with Online Counselling and Crisis Support

Alberta-based university partners with global mental health leader Uwill to strengthen campus safety, health and student well-being

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacEwan University , a Canadian post-secondary institution serving more than 19,000 students annually, has partnered with Uwill , a leading student mental health and wellness solution, to expand access to online counselling and crisis support for students. The initiative builds on MacEwan's comprehensive, innovative, and student-centered approach to campus health, safety, and well-being.

According to the Canadian Campus Wellbeing Survey , 65 percent of post-secondary students rate their mental health as fair or poor, while more than 70 percent report feeling overwhelmed.

"With more students across Canada reporting increased stress, universities face a growing imperative to expand real-time, accessible support to meet their needs," said Dr. Craig Monk, MacEwan University provost and vice-president, Academic. "This partnership is an addition to the support services already available at MacEwan and strengthens our ability to connect our students with support in the moments they need it. It reflects our commitment to student health and well-being, which is foundational to student success."

Uwill allows students to access mental health support beyond traditional hours and locations, ensuring round-the-clock access to care both on campus and remotely. In addition, students will have expanded access to counsellors with varied identities and clinical experience, helping ensure more learners can connect with support that feels responsive and reflective of their lived experiences.

"Getting help in the moment can change everything for a student," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "We're honoured to work with MacEwan as we grow our footprint in Canada and provide students with teletherapy and crisis support while building on the strong services already in place at MacEwan."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a registered counsellor based on their individual preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

The initiative complements the work of the university's Wellness and Psychological Services department and is an extension of MacEwan's campus safety and well-being framework, which integrates emergency response, health care and mental health supports through services including the MacEwan University Health Centre – which provides comprehensive physical and mental health care to students, and the SAFE@MacEwan mobile app, which connects students to emergency alerts and crisis resources.

About MacEwan University: Founded in 1971, MacEwan University inspires its students with a powerful combination of academic excellence and personalized learning experiences. Our faculty delivers diverse programming – bachelor's degrees, diplomas, certificates and continuing education – that reflects their commitment to research, connection to community and dedication to students. MacEwan empowers the leaders of tomorrow to discover their passions and build the foundation for a flourishing career. For more information, visit MacEwan.ca.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every individual as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution worldwide. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). Today, Uwill partners with more than 500 institutions and organizations worldwide including Dartmouth College, Princeton University, London College of Contemporary Arts, Northeastern University. For more information, visit uwill.com .

