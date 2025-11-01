Atlanta University Center Consortium and Mastercard Partner to Launch 2025 Data Challenge Empowering HBCU Students to Drive Inclusive Growth

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) Data Science Initiative (DSI) has partnered with the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth to launch the 2025 Mastercard Data Challenge, a nationwide competition that empowers HBCU students to use data science for social good.

The challenge calls on student teams to analyze Mastercard's Inclusive Growth Score™ (IGS) and public datasets to identify communities with low inclusive growth scores (45 or below) and develop data-driven, evidence-based strategies to strengthen those communities. The Inclusive Growth Score (IGS) provides local partners, policymakers, community leaders and impact investors with a clear, simple view of social and economic indicators at the neighborhood level. These results help them understand what's working and what needs help.

Using the Inclusive Growth Score platform, teams will analyze data related to housing affordability, small business growth, health coverage, and early education enrollment to uncover patterns and design interventions. Proposed solutions may range from policy recommendations and workforce development programs to AI-powered digital tools that promote equitable growth.

Students will apply data science techniques — including statistical modeling, visualization, and predictive analytics — to uncover insights and propose solutions that promote economic equity, workforce growth, and community resilience.

Throughout the challenge, teams will participate in virtual workshops, mentorship sessions, and in-person pitch stops at partner HBCUs, including Alabama A&M University, Jackson State University, Fisk University. Upcoming stops include: Bowie State University(11/13), and Grambling State University(11/20). The competition will culminate in the Finalist Showcase and Awards Ceremony, held from December 4 to 6, 2025, at Mastercard's Atlanta headquarters, where top teams will present their findings to corporate and community leaders. A total of $52,400 in cash prizes will be awarded, including a $15,000 grand prize for the first-place team.

For more information about the 2025 Mastercard Data Challenge, visit https://datascience.aucenter.edu or contact Jamal Ware at [email protected] .

About the AUC Data Science Initiative

The Atlanta University Center Data Science Initiative (AUC DSI) serves as a hub for data science education, research, and collaboration across Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine. Through partnerships with industry leaders such as Mastercard, Google, and UnitedHealth Group, the initiative builds student pipelines into data-driven careers while ensuring HBCU representation in the evolving tech and analytics landscape.

