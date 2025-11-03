AUCC Inaugural Program in Public and Government Service Continues Serving HBCU Students

The Atlanta University Center Consortium Center for Excellence in Public and Government Service continues its A.T.I. Summer Leadership Training empowers HBCU students to become leaders in government service.

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AUCC's inaugural program is preparing for its third cohort of HBCU students interested in government and public service for 2026. AUCC's CFE was established in 2023 through a $2M grant secured by Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) to fund a Center to train HBCU students for a wide range of public service careers. The Atlanta University Center Consortium Center for Excellence in Public Service is the first designed for HBCU students. This year, for the second consecutive summer, a groundbreaking 8-week training program with an unparalleled journey for scholars moved forward. Applications open on November 3, 2025, for the next cohort.

The program, an immersive blend of professional development and hands-on experience, included a transformative week in Washington, D.C., where participants were in the heart of American political and federal systems, interacting with nearly two dozen federal agencies.

Dr. Anika A. Evans, Program Manager for CFE, "This summer has been nothing short of transformative, informative, and exhilarating. Witnessing the dedication and passion of the A.T.I. Scholars has been truly heart-warming. These remarkable young leaders are not only committed to public service but also embody a higher standard of service and leadership."

According to Dr. Evans, over this intensive program, students delved into a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with essential skills for the future. The training covered a broad spectrum of topics, including federal resume building and the foundations of American political systems. Programming also included ways to extend their lessons beyond the summer, developing podcasts on relevant political topics from a college student's perspective. The program welcomed HBCU students from around the country and the Virgin Islands.

Applications for the next round of the A.T.I. Leadership Cohort will open on November 3, 2025. For updates and more information, follow CFE on LinkedIn. HBCUs and federal agencies interested in collaboration or learning more about engagement opportunities can contact the department at [email protected] or visit https://cfe.aucenter.edu/.

View more information about the program and a list of cohorts here: https://cfe.aucenter.edu/summer-leadership-training/

