AUCC Partners with 23XI Racing and Xfinity for Atlanta HBCU Takeover and NASCAR Race Watch Party

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) is proud to announce an exciting partnership with 23XI Racing, Xfinity, and GMR Marketing to host the Atlanta HBCU Takeover / NASCAR Race Watch Party — a first-of-its-kind cultural and community experience merging sports, technology, and diversity in motion. The event is on Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 1–5 p.m. at Roosevelt Hall, and will feature music, food, giveaways, and networking opportunities. Students, faculty, and staff across Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine are invited to attend.

This partnership represents more than a race, but reflects a growing relationship between historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and industries that have historically lacked diversity in motorsports, engineering, and sports marketing. AUCC students gain an up-close look at the career pathways within NASCAR and the broader world of sports management, logistics, data science, and brand partnerships. From engineering and analytics to marketing and fan engagement, NASCAR's evolving commitment to inclusion opens doors for students whose talents and perspectives are critical to the sport's growth.

"Hosting an HBCU-centered NASCAR experience is about more than racing," said AUCC Executive Director Dr. Michael Hodge. "It's about representation, opportunity, and connecting our students to industries where their presence and leadership are needed. This event brings together community and culture, values that define the Atlanta University Center. We're excited to give our students front-row access to a growing dialogue about diversity in motorsports and beyond."

The 23XI Racing Team, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, has been a visible force for change in racing culture. The team's commitment to diversity — alongside sponsors like Xfinity — aligns with AUCC's mission to advance educational and professional excellence within the Black community. The Atlanta HBCU Takeover reflects NASCAR's expanding diversity efforts, including the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, which develops the next generation of minority and female drivers, engineers, and executives. For students at the AUC, it's a chance to learn how an entire industry is reinventing itself through inclusion, innovation, and intentional partnerships.

In addition to live race streaming and entertainment, attendees will enjoy interactive brand activations, career insight conversations, and networking with professionals across sports, business, and technology.

