Atlantans and Local Businesses are Fighting Food Waste with Too Good To Go

The app empowers everyone to save food, reduce waste and lower costs

Atlantans can save items at 90+ local restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, grocery stores, and more

Too Good To Go is available in 18 cities across the US and has saved more than 6.5 million meals from waste

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for selling surplus food with 8.8M users and 140k+ partners, globally, is live in Atlanta.

The free mobile app empowers consumers to save food by purchasing a Surprise Bag, at an average discount of ⅓ the full retail price. Connecting grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries and cafes to customers, Too Good To Go ensures that the delicious, surplus food from these eateries isn't thrown away. Store owners profit by selling fresh surplus food that would otherwise be tossed, customers discover new local food businesses and eat at a discount, and everyone helps the planet. Food waste contributes to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions making this solution a win-win-win.

Local businesses like Cubanos ATL, Kupcakerie, Yay Beignet and Bistro, Land Of a Thousand Hills Coffee, and The Vegan Sweetie Bakery have already signed on. With more partners added weekly, consumers are encouraged to check back often to see what new stores and categories have joined.

"We've always been proud to share our love for Cuban food and culture to the Atlanta community through our menu, featuring locally and organically sourced ingredients," said Ozzy Llanes, Founder & CEO of Cubanos ATL. "Too Good To Go has given us the opportunity to reduce food waste, connect with our customers on a new level, and be a more sustainable company."

Approximately 125,000 tons of food waste is generated in Atlanta each year–that's 5x the amount of peaches the state of Georgia produces. Food throughout the city is wasted at every level from households (44,800 tons) to restaurants (29,000 tons). Since launching in the US, Too Good To Go has saved more than 6.5 million meals from more than 14,000 partners, resulting in over $50M in savings for consumers to-date.

"We are thrilled to launch in a city known for its vibrant, diverse food scene," said Chris MacAulay, Too Good To Go US Country Director. "Bringing a food waste solution to Atlanta gives us the opportunity to partner with local businesses and connect with community members that align with our mission of environmental and social impact."

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go as well as tips and tricks to reduce food waste follow on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.usa.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a certified B Corp social impact company, on a mission to inspire and empower everyone to fight food waste together.

Through its marketplace, Too Good To Go's community connects to save unsold food from a variety of business partners, including retailers, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and manufacturers. In 7 years of operation, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 220 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent of 550,000 tonnes of CO2e avoided.

It is estimated that 40% of all food produced is wasted each year, contributing to 10% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions (WWF, 2021). That's why fighting food waste is named as the number one solution to solving the climate crisis (Project Drawdown, 2020).

Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has grown to over 80 million registered users and 140,000 active business partners across 17 countries in Europe and North America, making Too Good To Go the leading company in the fight against food waste.

To learn more about Too Good To Go and its impact, visit toogoodtogo.com for more information and follow us on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.usa.

Contact

Sarah Soteroff

Senior PR Manager, North America

416.838.0077

[email protected]

SOURCE Too Good To Go