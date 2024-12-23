Atlanta's Akins Ford: 2025 Raptor Details Released!

Akins Ford is proud to announce valuable research pages for the upcoming 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor, including specs, features, and powertrain options.

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akins Ford, a trusted name in the automotive industry near Atlanta, is proud to announce the release of new, extensive 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor specs on its website. This detailed research offers truck enthusiasts all the information they need to explore the thrilling power, design, and technology of the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor.

"We're incredibly excited to release our in-depth research pages detailing the all-new 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor! With its powerful engine options, including a twin-turbocharged V6 and a V8, and a starting price of $80,900, this truck is poised to be a game-changer. We're confident that these detailed specs and features will help our customers make informed decisions and find the perfect Raptor for their needs," said Tanner Maloof.

- Powertrain and Performance : Built for Speed, and Built Ford Tough

The 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor continues to set the standard for off-road trucks with impressive performance capabilities. This model offers two robust engine options: a twin-turbocharged V6 and the powerful V8 in the Raptor R variant. With the V6 achieving a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds and the V8 reaching 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, this truck is built for speed and excitement.

For more details on the Raptor's engine performance, Akins Ford provides a dedicated powertrain overview on its website. This research includes insights into how the Raptor balances power with advanced off-road features like the truck's revolutionary Terrain Management System™ .

-Technology and Interior Designed for Comfort

Inside, the Ford F-150 Raptor for sale offers a rugged yet refined interior designed for both adventure and daily driving. The SuperCrew body style ensures spacious seating for passengers, while the latest tech upgrades enhance connectivity. Features like a large infotainment screen, smartphone compatibility, and advanced safety tools make this truck as comfortable as it is capable.

With new graphics , paint, and wheel options for 2025, the Raptor's design stands out both on and off the road. Customers can explore these features in greater depth by visiting Akins Ford's Raptor research page .

-Visit Akins Ford for the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor

Expected to arrive in late 2024, the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor offers a starting price of $80,900 and can exceed $112,725 depending on options. Truck shoppers can view the latest Raptor inventory at Akins Ford. Our team is excited to help drivers near Atlanta explore what makes the F-150 Raptor one of the most capable trucks on the market today.

For more information on the 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor specs , contact Akins Ford or visit our website. Discover why the Raptor is the go-to truck for performance enthusiasts everywhere.

-About Akins Ford Akins Ford is a leading automotive dealership located in Winder, Georgia. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and a wide selection of new and pre-owned Ford vehicles, Akins Ford has established itself as a trusted name in the automotive industry. Find out why Akins Ford is the leading Ford dealership in the greater Atlanta area and nationwide by visiting 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136. Find the dealership on the web at www.akinsford.com.

