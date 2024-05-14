Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group's Kurt Owen Honored with Prestigious MBAG Award

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurt Owen, Area Manager of the Georgia, Florida, and Texas branches at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group (ABMG), has been honored with the Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia's (MBAG) prestigious Edna V. Latimer Spirit Award. Recognizing the individuals who are spearheading change within the industry, this award is given to those who demonstrate significant support to the association and are able to rise to the challenges of the housing industry.

"Kurt is a passionate leader and has tackled the challenge of growing Atlantic Bay's presence in the untapped Georgia market with great success," said Brian Holland, Chief Executive Officer of ABMG. "On and off the job, Kurt has shown dedication to his communities which is a core reason as to why thousands of borrowers and professionals across our Southern footprint experience lending peace of mind."

Kurt joined Atlantic Bay in 2015 and brings over a decade of mortgage expertise and a wide breadth of product knowledge to Atlanta homebuyers. Overseeing a team of sales managers, branch managers, and mortgage bankers, Kurt has led Atlantic Bay's entry and expansion into the Georgia market. In addition to being an active member of MBAG, he is also a special needs educator and Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

Recognized as a leading mortgage lender, Atlantic Bay has been helping families reach their dreams of homeownership since 1996. In recent years, Atlantic Bay was recognized as the #1 Best Large Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News and the Top 50 Best Companies to Work For by Mortgage Executive Magazine. Atlantic Bay prides itself on its commitment as an employer to its communities and to the more than 800 people who contribute to growing the company.

Atlantic Bay is a mortgage lender where the genuine care and consultation of our clients is our highest mission. We pledge to provide the finest personal service to our clients who will enjoy the entire mortgage process and become a "client for life." We're a trusted lender and have stayed true to our core values throughout our more than 27 years. We'll continue to hold our relationships, culture, commitment to the community, and credibility as our highest mission. Atlantic Bay is licensed in 17 states and offers a broad range of products and programs to meet the needs of our borrowers and the communities in which they reside.

