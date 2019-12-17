Atlantic Bay Opens First Charlottesville Office

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group® is excited to announce the company's first branch in Charlottesville, set to open on December 19. With the opening of the new office, the company is looking forward to expanding their sales and operations team to serve more residents in and around the Charlottesville region.

"The opening of the Charlottesville branch doesn't just mean expanding Atlantic Bay to the region, it means helping guide even more families on their homebuying journey," said Atlantic Bay CEO Brian Holland. "Our personalized loan process puts clients first, and I'm excited to share that with residents in the Charlottesville area."

The public and members of the media are invited to share in opening day festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Holiday Open House that will run until 7:30 p.m. Members of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce along with Atlantic Bay executives will also be in attendance.

Atlantic Bay is a private mortgage lender offering a variety of products including conventional, VA and FHA loans. The company is passionate about giving back to the communities they serve through its philanthropy program, Atlantic Bay Cares (AB Cares).

The Charlottesville branch is conveniently located at 910 East High Street. For more information, or to contact the branch directly, call 434-227-9511.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. All loans subject to income verification, credit approval and property appraisal. Not a commitment to lend. Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, L.L.C. NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess.org) is an Equal Opportunity Lender. Located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 203 Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

SOURCE Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group