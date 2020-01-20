Atlas Ocean Voyages Acquires Four Additional Ships To Join World Navigator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that it is adding four more ships to its fleet. The Luxe-Adventure cruise brand's fleet will total five ships by the end of 2023, with the first ship, World Navigator, launching in mid-2021. World Navigator's inaugural season is already open for reservations. Adventurers can choose among 10 exciting itineraries, ranging from seven to 15 nights throughout the Holy Land and Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean, and the Black Sea. The fleet expansion will allow Atlas Ocean Voyages to offer more itineraries in more global regions to accommodate the growing demand for the brand's distinctive, Luxe-Adventure journeys.

"We're happy to expand our fleet to five Luxe-Adventure cruise ships to sail under the Atlas Ocean Voyages brand," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Luxe-Adventure is all-inclusive, small-ship journeys with luxurious amenities, delivering limitless adventures, and we look forward to welcoming guests aboard our ships for unexpected discoveries, foodie immersion, and unique, adrenaline rushes. The immediate and positive response from the travel advisor community and early sales of World Navigator's inaugural 2021 season has played an important part in our decision to increase our capacity."

World Navigator is currently under construction. World Traveller and World Seeker are scheduled to launch in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer will launch in 2023.

"The four additions to our Luxe-Adventure fleet will allow us to significantly expand our collection of global adventures and offer more group and charter opportunities to meet growing demand," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. "We're combining smooth sailings in simple elegance to both remote and popular destinations with off-the-chart, bucket list-worthy shoreside and overland experiences that will be the most incredible journeys ever. We welcome all travel advisors to join the Luxe-Adventure movement and register as an Atlas Advisor at AtlasOceanVoyages.com."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive cruise brand of simple elegance that will deliver authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime, Luxe-AdventureSM experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Adventurers and like-spirited travelers will find their community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' small, luxe ships and come together in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits. Guests choose among 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private veranda. Atlas Ocean Voyages always includes luxe accommodations, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, standard Wi-Fi, gratuities, meals and snacks, and a shore excursions in select ports on every itinerary. Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are among the first to employ the latest sustainability technologies to help preserve the breathtaking locales and waters they ply for future generations to enjoy. For the latest news and more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527); visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com; and follow @AtlasCruises on Facebook and Twitter, and @AtlasOceanVoyages on Instagram.

