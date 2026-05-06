ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS 2028 ARCTIC EXPEDITION SEASON ACROSS THE HIGH NORTH

Introduces diverse itineraries across Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland, and the Canadian Arctic

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced its highly anticipated 2028 Arctic season, featuring 13 newly curated journeys ranging from 7 to 17 nights. Sailing aboard World Navigator and World Voyager, the collection offers an extraordinary breadth of itineraries across Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland, and Eastern Canada, inviting guests to explore some of the world's most remote and awe-inspiring polar regions in signature yacht-style comfort.

The 2028 Arctic season underscores Atlas's continued commitment to delivering seamless, all-inclusive expedition experiences. Guests will enjoy the added convenience of complimentary private charter flights from Oslo, Norway, and Toronto, Canada, on select voyages departing from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, and Churchill, Manitoba. These journeys also include a pre-expedition hotel night, ensuring a smooth and relaxed start to the adventure.

Further enhancing the value, Atlas introduces its Explorer's Choice offer, giving guests the flexibility to select a complimentary amenity tailored to their travel preferences, including an Air Credit of up to $1,500 per suite, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, or a pre-expedition hotel stay. Guests reserving accommodations in the Reserve Collection enjoy an elevated benefit: the option to select two amenities. Suites for the 2028 Arctic season are now open for reservations.

Each expedition is designed to deliver an authentic and deeply engaging polar experience. Guests will embark on Zodiac safaris and guided landings led by expert expedition teams, offering up-close encounters with dramatic landscapes and remote wildlife habitats. Signature moments include the exhilarating Polar Plunge and Atlas Immersive Experiences that connect travelers with the natural environment and local cultures in meaningful ways.

In Svalbard, guests arriving in Longyearbyen may take part in the "Life in the Arctic" Atlas Immersive experience, which offers insight into life at the edge of the world, including visits to the famed Global Seed Vault and historic mining site that shaped the region's heritage. In Greenland, select itineraries feature rare opportunities to visit remote communities such as Ittoqqortoormiit, where guests can engage with one of the most isolated Inuit populations and gain a deeper understanding of Arctic traditions and daily life.

The season also spotlights the Canadian Arctic, with a range of new and returning expeditions exploring Disko Bay, Nunavut and Labrador. These voyages offer exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities, including beluga whales, polar bears, Arctic foxes, seabirds and massive walrus colonies, set against a backdrop of towering icebergs and pristine tundra landscapes.

"Our 2028 Arctic season reflects a deliberate expansion of our Arctic expedition portfolio, offering guests more choice, more depth and more ways to explore the polar regions," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "By focusing on Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and Eastern Canada, we've created a diverse and dynamic range of itineraries spanning 7 to 17 nights, ensuring there is an Arctic experience suited to every explorer's sense of discovery."

With limited capacity and strong demand anticipated, guests are encouraged to secure their preferred suite early for this exceptional season of Arctic exploration. For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages