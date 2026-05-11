ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS 2028-2029 INAUGURAL SEASON OF ATLAS ADVENTURER, INTRODUCING FIRST-EVER ASIA AND AFRICA EXPEDITIONS

New Collection of 16 Voyages Debuts November 2028, Expanding the Brand's Global Footprint

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced the inaugural season of Atlas Adventurer, the newest addition to its fleet of luxury expedition yachts. Marking a significant milestone for the brand, the season introduces an all-new collection of journeys across Asia and Africa, regions never before featured in the Atlas destination portfolio.

The inaugural season expeditions begin November 6, 2028, in Kobe, Japan, and culminate in late spring 2029 in Athens, Greece. This highly anticipated deployment represents a bold expansion of Atlas' immersive expedition experience, introducing an extraordinary range of new ports across Southeast Asia and Eastern Africa. Guests will explore the vibrant cultures and diverse landscapes of destinations including Indonesia and Thailand, as well as the remote, wildlife-rich shores of Madagascar and Kenya. Enriched by Atlas' Epicurean Expeditions and Cultural Experiences, each journey is thoughtfully designed to deepen connections through regional cuisine, local traditions, and meaningful encounters, all while blending authentic discovery with the brand's signature yachting elegance.

To celebrate the launch of Atlas Adventurer, Atlas Ocean Voyages introduces its exclusive Explorer's Choice Inaugural Offer, giving guests the flexibility to tailor their journey with added value. Travelers reserving a suite exclusively aboard Atlas Adventurer's inaugural season may select one amenity from the following: an Air Credit of up to $3,000 per suite, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, or a pre-expedition hotel stay, while those booking within the Concierge Collection can choose two amenities. Guests securing a Reserve Collection Suite will enjoy all three amenities, ensuring an ultra-inclusive experience. This limited-time offer underscores Atlas Ocean Voyages' commitment to delivering elevated, personalized exploration at every stage of the voyage.

"This inaugural season is a defining moment for Atlas Ocean Voyages," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "With Atlas Adventurer, we are introducing entirely new destinations while staying true to our ethos of delivering deeply immersive, culturally rich journeys. These voyages are designed for discerning travelers seeking both discovery and refinement in some of the world's most compelling destinations."

A Landmark Inaugural Season

Across the collection, guests will explore Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean before transitioning into East and Southern Africa. View full itinerary details here.

Inaugural Season Voyages:

Nov 6, 2028 (12 nights) – Far East Mystique | Kobe roundtrip

| Kobe roundtrip Nov 18, 2028 (12 nights) – Shinto Shores & Samurai Legacies | Kobe roundtrip

| Kobe roundtrip Nov 30, 2028 (10 nights) – Dynasties & Rising Suns | Kobe to Hong Kong

| Kobe to Hong Kong Dec 10, 2028 (13 nights) – South China Sojourn | Hong Kong to Bangkok

| Hong Kong to Bangkok Dec 23, 2028 (14 nights) – Holiday Expedition: Jewels of Southeast Asia | Bangkok to Bali

| Bangkok to Bali Jan 6, 2029 (13 nights) – Island Treasures | Bali to Manila

| Bali to Manila Jan 19, 2029 (13 nights) – The Coral Triangle | Manila to Singapore

| Manila to Singapore Feb 1, 2029 (9 nights) – Panoramas & Pagodas | Singapore to Bali

| Singapore to Bali Feb 10, 2029 (9 nights) – The Sunda Passage | Bali to Singapore

| Bali to Singapore Feb 19, 2029 (8 nights) – Crossroads of Southeast Asia | Singapore to Phuket

| Singapore to Phuket Feb 27, 2029 (15 nights) – Isles of Spice & Sapphire Seas | Phuket to Mahé

| Phuket to Mahé Mar 14, 2029 (10 nights) – East African Isles | Mahé to Mombasa

| Mahé to Mombasa Mar 24, 2029 (14 nights) – Swahili Coast | Mombasa to Cape Town

| Mombasa to Cape Town Apr 7, 2029 (14 nights) – Cape Currents & Safari Shores | Cape Town to Mombasa

| Cape Town to Mombasa Apr 21, 2029 (10 nights) – Wild Isles & African Grandeur | Mombasa to Mahé

| Mombasa to Mahé May 1, 2029 (21 nights) – Sultans, Pharaohs & Empires | Mahé to Athens

Each voyage is thoughtfully curated to showcase authentic cultural encounters, regional cuisine, and immersive shoreside experiences, enhanced by Atlas' expedition expertise and intimate yacht setting. Guests can expect a rich tapestry of shoreside experiences designed to bring each destination vividly to life. In Bangkok, for example, travelers may immerse themselves in Thailand's dynamic culinary scene, from guided explorations of bustling street markets to refined tastings that reveal the balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spice that defines the region's cuisine. In the Philippines, the crystalline waters of Palawan and Puerto Princesa invite discovery through snorkeling and kayaking in UNESCO-protected marine environments, while Boracay offers a more relaxed rhythm with its powder-soft beaches and vibrant local culture. Along the coasts of Africa, experiences take on a distinctly wild and elemental character—from marine safaris and whale watching in Mossel Bay, South Africa, to exploration around Andoany (Hell-Ville) on Nosy Be, Madagascar, where guests can encounter endemic lemur species, stroll through ylang-ylang plantations and lush tropical forests, and discover rare flora that thrives in this uniquely biodiverse island environment. Each curated experience is designed to go beyond the expected, delivering meaningful, place-driven moments that resonate long after the journey ends.

Extraordinary Expeditions: Extended Journeys

For travelers seeking deeper exploration, Atlas introduces a collection of Extraordinary Expeditions: extended voyages of 40 nights or more. These journeys include exclusive amenities such as private ground transfers, special events, and commemorative gifts.

Dec 23, 2028 (40 nights) – Apex of the East Indies | Bangkok to Singapore

| Bangkok to Singapore Feb 10, 2029 (42 nights) – East Africa & Asia Expedition | Bali to Mombasa

| Bali to Mombasa Apr 7, 2029 (45 nights) – Silk & Sands Passage | Cape Town to Athens

| Cape Town to Athens Nov 30, 2028 (128 nights) – The Grand Odyssey Expedition | Kobe to Cape Town

These extended itineraries offer a rare opportunity to experience entire regions in a single seamless journey, combining multiple expedition routes into a comprehensive exploration.

Launch Details

The inaugural season of Atlas Adventurer opens for suite reservations on May 20, 2026, for Atlas Yacht Club members, with general availability beginning June 10, 2026.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages