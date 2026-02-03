ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES APPOINTS NICOLAS CALVO AS REGIONAL SALES DIRECTOR FOR LATIN AMERICA

Imagery can be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas "Nico" Calvo as Regional Sales Director, Latin America. Calvo will be based in Bogotá, Colombia, and will support Atlas Ocean Voyages' growing presence and partner relationships across the Latin American market.

Calvo brings a strong background in luxury hospitality and cruise sales, most recently serving with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, where he played a key role in both onboard and consumer sales initiatives from 2023 to 2025. His prior experience also includes roles with Hilton, further strengthening his expertise in high-end guest engagement and relationship management.

A graduate of Florida International University, Calvo holds a Master of Science in Hospitality Management, where he earned Dean's List honors. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, positioning him well to support Atlas Ocean Voyages' diverse network of trade partners throughout the region.

Kristian C. Anderson, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Atlas Ocean Voyages, stated: "A key aspect of our Trade First strategy is ensuring that our travel partners receive the highest level of support possible. As we expand our reach, Nico's role in the Latin American market will help maintain the level of engagement and resources that our partners deserve. With the recent announcement of Atlas Adventurer, the world's first luxury expedition sailing yacht, this is the perfect time for Nico's appointment in this important region. Nico played a crucial role in successfully implementing our onboard sales program, and his commitment to excellence will greatly benefit our partners as Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to grow."

In his new role, Calvo will focus on strengthening trade relationships, expanding brand awareness, and supporting sales initiatives throughout Latin America as Atlas Ocean Voyages continues its global growth.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

