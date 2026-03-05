Atlas Ocean Voyages Highlights Limited Availability for 2026 Mediterranean Epicurean Expeditions Featuring Included Atlas Immersive Experiences

Imagery may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today reported limited availability remaining on Mediterranean Epicurean Expeditions sailing July through September 2026. Each Epicurean Expedition includes a complimentary Atlas Immersive Experience. These experiences enhance the experience with a deep dive into the history, nature, art or cuisine of a destination through an exclusive excursion ashore or a unique event on board.

"Our 2026 Mediterranean Epicurean Expeditions are designed to go beyond traditional cruising by offering deep, authentic connections to the region's most marquee and boutique ports," said James Rodriguez, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "With our complimentary Atlas Immersive Experiences, we provide our guests with exclusive, after-hours access and sensory-rich encounters that simply cannot be found elsewhere."

Atlas Immersive Experiences on 2026 World Traveller sailings include the following:

Civitavecchia (Rome) to Piraeus (Athens) July 1 - 10

and Piraeus (Athens) roundtrip July 10 -20

Ephesus Odeon at Night

Atlas guests will experience the timeless grandeur of Ephesus in an exclusive, after-hours setting during this unforgettable evening journey. Following a scenic drive from Kusadasi, guests will enter the ancient city after the gates have closed to the public, allowing for a serene exploration of the Marble Road, the Great Theater, and the magnificently illuminated Library of Celsus.

The evening's enchantment is heightened by a live performance by a chamber orchestra, whose classical melodies echo through the storied ruins, creating a profound connection between the past and present. As guests soak in the magical atmosphere, they will enjoy a selection of elegant canapés—such as smoked salmon and local cheeses—paired with Turkish wines, beer, and refreshments. This four-hour immersion offers a rare opportunity to witness one of the world's most iconic archaeological sites in the soft evening light, free from daytime crowds.

Civitavecchia (Rome) to Piraeus (Athens) July 20-30 and

Piraeus (Athens) to Civitavecchia (Rome) August 27 - September 9

An Evening of Syros Traditions in Ermoupoli

Experience the living history of Syros, Greece with an enchanting evening at Hermoupolis Heritage, a beautifully restored 19th-century stone landmark in Ermoupoli. This four-hour immersion begins with a short transfer to the historic venue, where vine-draped masonry and interiors set the stage for a celebration of island culture. The evening features local dancers performing in traditional costumes, bringing the rhythms and folk heritage of Syros to life through spirited music and movement.

Complementing the performance is a curated buffet of regional finger foods, featuring delicacies such as San Michali cheese croquettes, vegan souvlaki, and authentic homemade pies.

Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona July 30 - August 9

Ibiza White Night Party

Step into the sophisticated elegance of an onboard White Night Party in Ibiza, where the glamour of a gala evening is reimagined through a refined palette of white and gold. The evening's entertainment features a series of visually arresting performances, starting with a graceful dance duet centered around an illuminated heart.

As the night unfolds, the choreography moves to sculptural, moving structures where the "White Lady" and a mirror-clad dancer perform routines enhanced by flowing fabrics and soft LED lighting. Throughout this two-hour event, a DJ provides a seamless musical backdrop, connecting each act and creating a polished, high-energy atmosphere that invites guests to celebrate under the Mediterranean stars.

Civitavecchia (Rome) to Dubrovnik September 9

Kotor Citadel Concert & Folklore

Immerse yourself in the cultural soul of Montenegro with a captivating evening at the majestic Kotor Citadel, where history and artistry converge against a backdrop of breathtaking views. Your experience begins with a scenic walk from the port to the hilltop fortress, where you are welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine and elegant canapés. The evening's centerpiece is a live performance by internationally acclaimed guitarists Darko Nikcevic and Srdjan Bulatovic, world-renowned for blending evocative Balkan rhythms with Mediterranean and Oriental mysticism.

Following the concert, the atmosphere remains electric with a vibrant folklore show, featuring dancers in traditional regional dress performing authentic songs and movements that celebrate the heritage of the region. This 1.5-hour immersion offers a rare opportunity to witness Montenegro's finest talents within the atmospheric walls of its most storied landmark.

All Epicurean Expeditions feature a Gastronomic Guest or Visiting Vintner who hosts events and tastings on the yacht and accompanies explorers ashore. Other Cultural Experts & Storytellers may also lend insight into your destinations.

Limited-Time Booking Offer

Atlas Ocean Voyages invites travelers and travel advisors to take advantage of the Explorer's Choice Offer and the Enhanced Offer, available for a limited time and featuring Double Amenities on select expeditions. These offers enhance savings and add value, making Atlas's intimate expedition voyages even more appealing.

Enhanced Double Amenities benefits are available on select dates for bookings made by March 31, 2026. Guests are encouraged to explore individual itineraries and secure preferred sailings before the offer expires.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-442.8527. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

