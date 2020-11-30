Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Innovative, Private Charter Jet Service For Winter 2021/22 Antarctica Luxe-Adventure Expeditions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for the curious and fun-seeking, well-traveled cruiser, Atlas Ocean Voyages announces a new innovation to Antarctic expeditions. The luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand is chartering a private wide-body jet to bring guests from the United States to Ushuaia, Argentina, where they will embark World Navigator, Atlas' new expedition ship. Atlas' private charter jet service shortens the travel time it takes for guests to reach and return from the Antarctic embarkation port and avoids the layovers and inconvenient scheduling, which are common with commercial routes. Guests also enjoy Atlas' elegant and engaging service as soon as they board the private jet, all part of Atlas' All Inclusive All the Way commitment, in which complimentary, round-trip air travel and more is always included. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyage's new private charter jet service for World Navigator's Antarctic expeditions, sailing November 2021 through March 2022, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"Antarctica is the ultimate bucket-list destination and Atlas Ocean Voyages is innovating the industry again by greatly reducing the transit time for North American travelers," said Atlas' President Alberto Aliberti. "And our guests will enjoy Atlas' engaging and enjoyable ambience as soon as they board our private charter jet. This innovation is part of Atlas' All Inclusive All the Way commitment, in which we take care of the details and make it more convenient and seamless for our guests to enjoy Atlas' once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Guests of World Navigator's Antarctica itineraries enjoy included, complimentary air travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways. They connect at Orlando, Florida, with Atlas' private charter wide-body jet, which brings guests directly to meet World Navigator at Ushuaia. The direct service trims off at least a day's travel time when flying from North America to the Argentine town, also known as the "End of the World." On board, suite guests are accommodated in business-class seating, while all guests enjoy premiums meals, attentive service and unlimited beverages.

Upon arrival at Ushuaia, guests will be escorted through immigration and transferred to World Navigator, while their checked luggage is delivered to their suites and staterooms. At the conclusion of their luxury expedition, guests will be hosted at a Patagonian Gaucho ranch for a farewell meal and experience, prior to boarding Atlas' jet for home.

Atlas' newly constructed, safe, clean and green, small expedition ship, World Navigator, will offer 12 departures on nine-night itineraries to the Antarctic Peninsula, starting Nov. 19, 2021. Two special, 12-night itineraries will offer guests a more extensive Antarctic expedition: the Nov. 28 departure brings guests under the umbra of a rare Antarctic Solar Eclipse and includes the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, while the Feb. 2, 2022, itinerary crosses the Antarctic Circle to initiate guests into the exclusive Order of the Red Nose.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise brand designed for worldly and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in active and awe-inspiring experiences in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. At 9,300 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides guests a more seamless and worry-free experience by including emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, polar parkas, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L'Occitane bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and her construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Links

www.atlasoceanvoyages.com

