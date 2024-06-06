ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GLOBAL PENGUIN SOCIETY

Extends Alliance with ORCA for Summer 2024 Arctic Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, is delighted to unveil a new collaboration with the Global Penguin Society, an internationally recognized organization dedicated to the conservation of the world´s penguin species and the coasts and oceans they inhabit. Available on select Antarctica expeditions beginning with the World Navigator, November 22, 2024 expedition, guests will gain insight into penguin rookeries and the Global Penguin Society's research through onboard lectures and guided shore landings.

"During each Antarctica expedition, the continent's resident penguin population is the star of the show, and our guests always delight in observing penguin behavior and activities in their natural habitat," shares James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "This partnership will deliver added expert knowledge from the conservationists of the Global Penguin Society, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard to educate all of us."

The Global Penguin Society's mission is to protect all 18 species and their ecosystems in the Southern Hemisphere by generating sound science, protecting habitats, and providing education. Aboard World Navigator, guests will take in conversation talks with fellow explorers through the Global Penguin Society's research, including how they collect biological and ecological data to monitor populations, track migration patterns, and assess any threats to conservation efforts as the organization fulfills its mission.

The Global Penguin Society is a Conservation Partner for the Wildlife Conservation Network, working collaboratively to protect penguin species and their habitats. As a Conservation Partner, the Global Penguin Society benefits from the Wildlife Conservation Network's expertise, resources, and global reach, enhancing its ability to conduct vital research, protect critical habitats, and engage in effective conservation efforts.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also extending its ongoing partnership with ORCA, a pioneering marine conservation charity dedicated to studying and protecting whales, dolphins, and porpoises, along with their ocean habitats globally. ORCA's mission is to engage individuals passionate about whale and dolphin conservation, encouraging them to actively contribute to preserving these extraordinary creatures. On board World Voyager's 2024 Arctic expeditions, dedicated ocean conservationists will focus on raising awareness, collecting vital scientific data, and actively contributing to safeguarding whales and dolphins. The initiative aims to involve Atlas Ocean Voyages guests in citizen science projects, allowing them to play an integral role in conservation efforts.

The partnership will continue to empower Atlas Ocean Voyages guests to become citizen scientists, actively contributing to marine conservation efforts while enjoying unforgettable expedition experiences. Guests will participate in hands-on workshops and utilize ORCA's Oceanwatchers app. By recording environmental and sighting information, guests will contribute valuable data to understand the behavior and movements of these magnificent marine mammals.

At Atlas Ocean Voyages, we proudly support the Global Penguin Society's and ORCA's efforts. Through our partnerships, we aim to raise awareness and contribute to conserving wildlife and their ecosystems, ensuring these remarkable species thrive for generations.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

About the Global Penguin Society

The Global Penguin Society (GPS), founded in 2009 by Dr. Pablo Borboroglu, is the first and only international organization dedicated to protecting and studying all 18 penguin species and their natural habitats. GPS works closely with government, community officials and landowners to create effective conservation policies to benefit not only penguins, but their entire local ecosystems and nearby communities. It also works to improve scientific knowledge on critical aspects of the biology and ecology of penguin species to guide conservation efforts. For more information, please visit www.globalpenguinsociety.org. Connect with GPS on Facebook and Instagram.

