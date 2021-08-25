Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces World Traveller's Inaugural 2022 Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having just successfully launched the cruise brand's first ship, World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages today unveiled the inaugural season for its second expedition ship, World Traveller. Launching on July 15, 2022, at Lisbon, Portugal, World Traveller promises to deliver more exciting experiences and captivating destinations, for which Atlas is known. For her inaugural season, World Traveller will sail 11 voyages, ranging from six- to- 12-nights, and visit a combination of chic and historic destinations throughout the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian and Aegean seas. In nearly all destinations, World Traveller's small size allows her to dock in or closer to port centers for guests' greater convenience. Additionally, travelers can enjoy early booking savings of up to 20 percent for World Traveller's inaugural season with deposited bookings by September 30, 2021.

"World Traveller's construction is very well along in our Portugal shipyard. We look forward to the timely launch of our second small, luxury expedition ship," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "With World Traveller, Atlas Ocean Voyages will have two small, luxe-adventure ships, covering more of the globe and twice as many compelling destinations, allowing new and returning guests to experience more authentic cultures and breathtaking locales."

Travelers can enjoy up to 20 percent savings when they book World Traveller's inaugural summer season. For all bookings made with deposit by September 30, 2021, travelers will receive 10 percent savings on all World Traveller itineraries and can receive an additional 10 percent savings, for a total of 20 percent, when they pay in full by October 7, 2021.

World Traveller departs Lisbon on July 15, 2022, for a nine-night inaugural voyage, visiting Spain's Costa del Sol and Balearic Islands. Guests will call at Portimao, Portugal; Gibraltar, U.K.; and Spain's Seville (Cadiz), Puerto Banus, Malaga, Formentera and Ibiza. The inaugural voyage concludes at Palma de Mallorca. A shorter, seven-night voyage, departing September 27 from Malaga to Lisbon, showcases the historic side of the region and features the surrounding cities of the Straits of Gibraltar: Gibraltar, U.K.; Cueta, Spain; and Tangier, Morocco.

Following her inaugural voyage, World Traveller charts her course to the chic beach and resort destinations of France's Cote d'Azur and the Italian Riviera. On the July 24 voyage, guests combine the Balearic Islands and the Cote d'Azur on a seven-night itinerary from Palma de Mallorca to Nice, France, while the subsequent nine-night itinerary from Nice to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, concentrates on the Italian Riviera and features an overnight in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and Rome.

Two voyages combine Greece and Italy's southern Mediterranean coast. The August 9, 10-night itinerary departs Rome (Civitavecchia) for Athens (Piraeus) and connects the Amalfi Coast, Sicily and Greece, and features two nights in Positano, Italy, while the September 7, 11-night voyage charts westward from Athens (Piraeus) to Malta and focuses on the Greek Isles and Sicily. On the following September 18 voyage that departs Malta, World Traveller combines the Balearic Islands with Sardinia, Italy; features a call at Tunis, Tunisia; and concludes with an overnight at Malaga.

Traveler can also choose among two Greece and Dalmatian Coast voyages. The two voyages alternate departures from Athens (Piraeus) or Venice; transit the Corinth Canal; and call at UNESCO World Heritage destinations of Kotor, Montenegro and Dubrovnik and Hvar, Croatia. The 10-night, northbound itinerary, departing August 19, features an overnight at Hvar and adds calls at Delphi (Itea), Olympia (Katakolon), and Corfu, Greece; Butrint (Saranda), Albania; and Korcula, Croatia. The August 29, nine-night southbound voyage includes a call at Rovinj, Croatia, and Gaios, Greece.

World Traveller concludes her inaugural season in the Atlantic, with a six-night Madeira and Canary Islands voyage, departing October 5, from Lisbon to Tenerife. The ship then charts west to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, calling at Cape Verde's Santiago Island and Salvador da Bahia, Brazil.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas' first ship, has begun service and is sailing Egypt and Greek Isles itineraries for summer 2021; Caribbean, South America and Antarctica for winter 2021/22; and the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Central and South America in summer 2022. The cruise brand's second ship, World Traveller, launches in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, WiFi and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy robes, slippers and binoculars to use on board, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

