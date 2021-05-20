Atlas Ocean Voyages Details World Navigator's Spring/Summer 2022 Deployment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure, nature, history, culture, golfing and fun are what's in store for travelers aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator in 2022. With 24 departures from March through November 2022, World Navigator will sail six- to 16-night itineraries in the Arctic, British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland, the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, and Central and South America. Calling at smaller ports than other brands, World Navigator can ply narrow channels and shallow waters to bring travelers to authentic, off-the-beaten-path locales, as well as dock in city centers for unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime experiences in remote and bucket-list destinations. All guests enjoy Atlas' All Inclusive All The Way service, which includes complimentary roundtrip air travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways, choice of a complimentary shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, and more. Additionally, travel advisors can take advantage of a limited time offer and earn a $200 gift card for each new booking with deposit for any of the new 2022 spring/summer itineraries aboard World Navigator. For more information about World Navigator's new 2022 season, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"World Navigator's second spring/summer season will offer travelers more once-in-a-lifetime moments and more authentic experiences in remote and bucket-list destinations," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Guests will enjoy one of the industry's most inclusive luxury experiences with Atlas' All Inclusive All The Way service."

Three South America voyages will start World Navigator's new season, beginning on March 22, 2022, from Ushuaia, Argentina. These six- to 13-night voyages offer a delightful contrast of vibrant cities and picturesque beaches, featuring calls at Brazil's UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Paraty, Fernando do Noronha and Salvador de Bahia. World Navigator then charts her course eastward on April 4 to the tropical island of Tenerife.

Iberian and French Wine Cultures and Mediterranean Delights

Four voyages in April, June and September bring enophiles to immerse in Spanish Andalusian, French Bordeaux, and Portuguese Algarve and Douro wine cultures on seven- to 13-night itineraries. World Navigator combines Casablanca's (Morocco) excitement with Portugal's Algarve coast on a seven-night itinerary, departing Tenerife on April 17. The subsequent voyage, also seven nights in length, brings guests up the Guadalquivir River to call at inland Seville, Spain, as well as to Gibraltar, U.K., and Spain's Costa del Sol.

World Navigator combines Bordeaux and the Douro Valley on the June 8 and September 19 voyage, the first featuring a course up the Thames, docking at the Tower Bridge in London's city center, while the second voyage includes a transit through the Kiel Canal. Both voyages include a call at idyllic Honfleur, France, for excursions to Normandy's beaches and Paris, and because of her small size, World Navigator can dock in Bordeaux's city center for convenient access to the city and beyond.

Three voyages of delight follow in May 2022, showcasing chic destinations along the Spanish, French and Italian Rivieras on eight- to 13-night itineraries. The first two voyages turn around at Rome (Civitavecchia), with the May 1 voyage covering all three Mediterranean rivieras. The May 14 departure focuses on Corsica, the Amalfi Coast and Sorrentine Peninsula. The May 30 voyage embarks at Nice, France, bringing guest via Spain's Catalonian Coast to Lisbon, Portugal.

Ireland and British Isles

Golfers and Anglophiles will revel in World Navigator's British Isles and Ireland voyages. Guests can enjoy playing the links at some of the world's most renowned courses at most ports of call on two 13-night itineraries, departing June 17 and August 13. Ports of call include the Ireland's Cork, Foynes, Galway, and Kellybegs; Northern Ireland's Londonderry and Warrenpoint; and Scottish Invergordon (Loch Ness) and Greenock. These voyages also include overnights at Dublin, Ireland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Edinburgh (Leith), Scotland.

Arctic Expeditions in the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland

From the British Isles, World Navigator continues north to the Norwegian Fjordlands and further to Svalbard, situated midway in between the northern coast of Norway and the North Pole. In Svalbard, World Navigator's expedition team will find the best locations to safely catch sightings of Artic wildlife such as polar bears, walrus, bearded and ringed seals, Arctic foxes, caribou and some of the world's largest whales. Depending on weather conditions, guests can kayak and glacier hike and marvel at the Monaco or Smeerenburg Glaciers. Guests on these voyages will also earn their membership among the ranks of the Order of the Blue Nose, as Svalbard is located well north of the Arctic Circle.

Baltic Discoveries

World Navigator will offer two 12-night itineraries that feature the must-see-and-experience Baltic destinations, such as Riga, Latvia; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden; and Gdansk, Poland. Guests on the August 26 departure will transit the 61-mile Kiel Canal from Hamburg, Germany, into the Baltic and enjoy an overnight in St. Petersburg, Russia. The September 7, roundtrip itinerary from Kiel features two nights in St. Petersburg, providing guests three days to explore the local area, as well as an excursion to Moscow, Star City and more.

South America Ecoadventures

To close the season, World Navigator will embark on five voyages, ranging from seven to 12 nights in length, which unveil the authentic cultures and natural grandeur of the Southern Caribbean, Andean cultures and Patagonia. Departing Barbados on October 18, World Navigator will bring guests to the Dutch ABC Islands, Colombia, and Panama, while the subsequent sailing features a bucket-list transit through and an overnight in the Panama Canal to bring guests on ecoadventures in Costa Rica. The November 5 voyage brings guests to explore Ecuador and Peru, which concludes with an overnight at Lima, while the following Peru and Chile voyage also begins with a Lima overnight and features a visit to Pisco (Paracas Bay), where the guests can enjoy the authentic grape brandy, which bears the city's name.

World Navigator's spring/summer 2022 season concludes with a 12-night Patagonia expedition through the Straits of Magellan from Valparaiso, Chile, to Ushuaia, Argentina. Guests will sail through the English Narrows and call at Castro, Chile, where quaint and colorful wooden stilted houses line the waterfront, and Punta Arenas, to explore Tierra del Fuego. World Navigator will also overnight at Puerto Natalas, offering guests extended time to delve into Torres Del Paine National Park, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve with its many varieties of birds and mammals.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. Launching in July 2021, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first luxury L'OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

