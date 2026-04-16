ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS SUITE COLLECTION FOR ATLAS ADVENTURER, THE WORLD'S FIRST LUXURY EXPEDITION SAILING YACHT

Leading the design vision is the acclaimed Portuguese studio Oitoemponto, founded by Artur Miranda and Jacques Bec. Inspired by the golden age of travel, the studio brings a distinctive design language shaped by warm modernism, material richness, and a seamless dialogue between interior spaces and the natural world. For Atlas Adventurer, this approach evolves into a more expressive yet disciplined aesthetic, unmistakably contemporary, informed by the elegance of history.

Conceived not as a revival but as a continuation of ocean travel's most elegant chapter, the design reflects the spirit of 1930s liners through proportion, artistry, and quiet opulence. Confident symmetry, rhythmic detailing, and a natural sense of flow define the interiors, shaped by the dynamics of sailing itself. Expansive social spaces and more intimate settings are fluidly connected, maintaining a continuous visual and sensory relationship with the sea.

Materials are layered with precision: polished marble contrasts with warm, high-gloss mahogany, while hand-finished metals reflect shifting light throughout the day. Bespoke furnishings reference the sculptural discipline of Art Deco without imitation, creating an expression of understated glamour that feels both timeless and progressive.

This vision aligns with Oitoemponto's philosophy of reinterpreting the grandeur of classic travel through a more intimate, human-scale lens. Grounded in craftsmanship, tactile materials, and a nuanced understanding of how guests live on board, the design creates spaces that feel curated rather than constructed, refined yet relaxed, elegant yet highly functional. The interplay of texture, light, and proportion supports a fluid transition between discovery and indulgence, defining a new expression of contemporary maritime design.

"Atlas Adventurer represents a pivotal step forward for our brand and for expedition travel," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Our continued collaboration with Oitoemponto allows us to create an experience that balances the heritage of ocean travel with the expectations of today's guest, intimate in scale, advanced in design, and grounded in environmental responsibility."

The suite collection is organized across three categories: Signature Collection, Concierge Collection, and Reserve Collection: offering increasing levels of space and personalization. The yacht will feature 98 Signature Collection suites, 72 Concierge Collection suites, and an exclusive enclave of 30 Reserve Collection suites.

At the top tier, the Reserve Collection introduces expanded premium accommodations, including:

2-Bedroom Owner's Suites – 1,110 sq. ft.





– 1,110 sq. ft. Penthouse Suites – 565 sq. ft.

Select Penthouse Suites offer the option to connect with an adjoining Veranda Suite, creating a multi-room residence ideal for families or guests seeking additional space. Additional connecting configurations are available across other categories.

The Concierge Collection and Signature Collection continue the emphasis on spacious, well-appointed accommodations, including:

Deluxe Concierge Veranda Suite – 375 sq. ft.





– 375 sq. ft. Concierge Veranda Suite – 290 sq. ft.





– 290 sq. ft. Concierge Panorama Ocean Suite – 290 sq. ft.





– 290 sq. ft. Veranda Suite – 290 sq. ft.





– 290 sq. ft. Panorama Ocean Suite – 290 sq. ft.

Every suite reflects the brand's all-suite philosophy, offering generous layouts, refined finishes, and a balanced connection between indoor and outdoor living.

Purpose-built for responsible exploration, Atlas Adventurer integrates advanced engineering with environmental performance. Developed in collaboration with leading maritime engineers, the yacht is powered by Wärtsilä engines and features a triple-masted carbon-fiber rig with precision-engineered sails, enabling optimal wind propulsion and reduced fuel consumption.

Dual-fuel engines, an electric-hybrid propulsion system, and a 9-megawatt marine battery support silent, low-emission cruising, delivering a sail-assisted experience designed for minimal environmental impact in some of the world's most remote destinations. Engineered for both comfort and capability, the yacht is equipped with zero-speed fin stabilizers and dual vertical stabilizers, ensuring exceptional stability at anchor and at sea. As part of the Atlas-class fleet, it will sail under the flag of Portugal and feature an Ice Class 1B (Polar Category C) hull, enabling access to remote polar regions.

Accommodating up to 400 guests with a crew of 274, and scheduled for launch in 2028, Atlas Adventurer sets a new standard in expedition yachting, where advanced technology meets considered design and environmental responsibility.

Reservations for Atlas Adventurer will open May 20, 2026, for Atlas Yacht Club members, with Early Access Priority Reservations now available, providing exclusive advance booking opportunities ahead of the official launch. General availability will follow on June 10. Detailed, day-by-day yacht expeditions will be unveiled in early May, offering a first look at the extraordinary journeys ahead.

With Atlas Adventurer, Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to redefine expedition travel through innovative design, expanded accommodations, and a deep commitment to sustainability.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages