ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES INTRODUCES ALL-SUITE ACCOMMODATIONS, ELEVATING THE GUEST EXPERIENCE ACROSS ITS FLEET

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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced a defining evolution in its accommodations, formally transitioning to an all-suite experience across its fleet, reflecting the brand's continued commitment to delivering a consistently elevated standard of luxury expedition travel.

Effective April 2, 2026, all guest accommodations will be reclassified under a unified suite nomenclature, reinforcing what guests already experience onboard: spacious, design-forward environments paired with intuitive, highly personalized service. This milestone marks a natural extension of Atlas Ocean Voyages' elevated brand positioning introduced earlier this year.

"At Atlas, this is not about changing a name, it's about aligning our language with the experience we deliver every day," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Across our fleet, our guests already enjoy the space, service, and thoughtful design that define a true suite experience. This evolution reflects the consistency of our onboard delivery and allows us to more confidently stand behind our place within the luxury expedition landscape."

The newly defined suite structure introduces a clear and intentional three-tier collection:

Signature Collection

The Signature Collection serves as the foundation of the Atlas experience. It includes all the brand's Always Included by Atlas amenities, along with a wide range of onboard features meant to offer effortless luxury in Adventure Ocean and Veranda suites. These offerings will continue uninterrupted and remain central to every voyage. Amenities include 24-hour in-suite dining with premium beverages, a stocked minibar, L'OCCITANE bath products, and binoculars for exploration.

Concierge Collection (New)

Launching for the 2026 European season, the new Concierge Collection enhances the value and personalization of Deluxe Horizon, Deluxe Veranda, and Horizon suites. Guests will enjoy a curated selection of enhancements, including onboard savings and elevated in-suite touches, designed to deepen the overall experience.

New Concierge Collection amenities include:

Welcome canapés upon arrival

Priority behind-the-scenes ship tour with tasting

One complimentary bag of laundry per voyage

Savings across boutique, spa, and premium Wi-Fi

Enhanced in-suite amenities

The Concierge Collection will debut aboard World Navigator April 2, 2026; World Voyager April 18, 2026, World Traveller May 9, 2026

Reserve Collection

The Reserve Collection is the highest offering in the Atlas suite experience, featuring Journey, Discovery, and Navigator suites. Guests enjoy an exclusive suite amenity program, inclusive of all Signature and Concierge Collection benefits, along with additional premium services such as butler service, expanded in-suite dining, and complimentary laundry.

Expanded Suite Offerings Across Categories

As part of this transition, select stateroom categories, including Deluxe Horizon, Deluxe Veranda, and Horizon suites, will offer enhanced space and design features, including up to 25% more interior space compared to Signature Collection veranda accommodations.

This thoughtful reclassification ensures consistency across all accommodations, allowing guests to more clearly understand the level of comfort, space, and service they can expect, regardless of suite category.

New Explorer's Choice Offer

Coinciding with the launch of the all-suite experience, Atlas Ocean Voyages will introduce its enhanced Explorer's Choice offer, available beginning April 2, 2026.

Guests may select from one of the following choices:

Double Air Credits of up to $3,000 per suite (on select voyages)

A complimentary pre-expedition hotel night

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Guests reserving a Reserve Collection suite will enjoy the added benefit of selecting two amenities, further enhancing the value of their journey.

A Natural Evolution of the Atlas Experience

The move to an all-suite identity underscores Atlas Ocean Voyages continued focus on delivering a seamless, elevated onboard experience, one where design, service, and destination immersion are consistently aligned.

With this evolution, the brand reinforces its position within the luxury expedition space while remaining true to its founding philosophy: intimate yachts, immersive journeys, and a deeply personal approach to hospitality.

For information or reservations, contact your preferred travel advisor or call 1-844-44-ATLAS. Discover more at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages and www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages