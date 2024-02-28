ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES LAUNCHES SHORE EXCURSIONS CURATED BY AFAR

New Collection of Guided Outings Empower Culture Seekers to Enjoy Deeper Travel Experiences on Cultural Expeditions by Atlas™ in Distant Destinations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announces Afar Recommends, a collection of shore excursions on 2024 Cultural Expeditions in Europe, the Caribbean, and South America. From meeting with the chief historian of the Evita Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to exploring the twin crater lakes of Sete Cidades in the Azores, the travel media brand Afar selected seven of the most culturally immersive and enriching experiences available to travelers on these expeditions for the first collection of guided outings. They are now available for reservations. On each hand-selected excursion, available in the Caribbean and South America on spring 2024 expeditions, visits to historical and cultural sites, epicurean tours, and outdoor adventures all feature highlights such as knowledgeable guides, hands-on workshops, and unique local tastings. Additional European season shore excursions curated by the Afar team, including experiences in Northern Europe, Iceland, and the British Isles, will be available to book in the coming weeks.

"This partnership brings to life our commitment to providing travelers with transformative, immersive experiences that delve into the heart of each destination. Afar's expertise in curating extraordinary outings aligns seamlessly with our mission to offer unparalleled cultural journeys. We believe that through these handpicked excursions, our guests will not only explore the world but also gain a deeper understanding of the diverse cultures they encounter. This collaboration enhances the already rich tapestry of experiences on our expeditions, providing travelers with unique opportunities to connect, learn, and create lasting memories," stated James A Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Guests can choose Afar Recommends optional excursions on Cultural Expeditions, such as a 7-night Colors of the Caribbean voyage departing May 9, 2024 , from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, to Bridgetown, Barbados, and a 7-night Highlights of Brazil & Uruguay sailing on October 27, 2024 , from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Shore excursions by Afar include options such as forest bathing at a restored 17th-century farm in Paraty, Brazil, and visiting the enchanting Valombreuse Garden in Guadeloupe, home to an exceptional collection of botanical wonders.

"Truly life-changing journeys come from connecting more deeply with local culture, feeding your curiosity, and pursuing your passions," said Afar cofounder Joe Diaz. "Our partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages, which shares Afar's belief in the transformative power of travel, allows more travelers to have more meaningful experiences."

The exclusive Afar Recommends outings are additional options available for a nominal cost and complement the free cultural immersion on every Cultural Expedition, in addition to enrichment programs and workshops; authentic, local experiences and onboard events; the use of water toys on select expeditions; and a Josper Grill Dining Experience at 7AFT Grill, all of which are also complimentary. Designed for fans of art, architecture, history, and museums, Cultural Expeditions offer cultural journeys in each destination, including local and folkloric experiences and visits to view museums, art galleries, and architecture.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is redefining luxury adventure cruising by delivering awe-inspiring experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Combining an intimate and luxurious environment with genuine hospitality, Atlas Ocean Voyages ensures that each journey is a once-in-alifetime expedition.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts, featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour; open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies; L'OCCITANE bath amenities; an in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, World Voyager in 2023, and World Seeker will join the fleet in 2025.

About Afar

Afar is a multimedia travel company with a mission to make a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers. Afar launched as a print travel magazine in 2009 in San Francisco and has grown into a critically acclaimed brand across multiple platforms and an international team. Afar includes Afar magazine; Afar.com; Learning Afar, a non-profit providing under-resourced students with life-changing travel experiences; Afar Experiences, an immersive travel event series; and Afar Advisor, a B-to-B platform inspiring and empowering the world's best travel advisors.

