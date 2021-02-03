Atlas Ocean Voyages Named Approved Supplier Of Cruise Planners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand has been named an approved supplier of Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based Travel Advisor franchise network and an American Express Travel Representative. Cruise Planners' Travel Advisors can now recommend Atlas' new and distinctive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to clients seeking an all-inclusive, luxury adventure in remote, bucket-list destinations around the world. Launching in July 2021, Atlas' first newly constructed, 196-guest, expedition ship, World Navigator, will bring travelers on transformative journeys to some of the world's most coveted and off-the-beaten-path locales. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages is extremely pleased to be on Cruise Planners approved suppliers list since Cruise Planners Travel Advisors are tapped into the pulse of the market; are well-trained franchise owners; and have state-of-the-art sales tools," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships of the luxe-adventure cruise brand. "Cruise Planners' award-winning Travel Advisors can recommend Atlas to clients who have seen it all and done it all. Atlas' World Navigator will bring travelers on captivating luxe-adventure journeys for their highly anticipated return-to-cruise."

"We are delighted to add Atlas Ocean Voyages to Cruise Planners' rich portfolio of cruise vacation options," said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. "We know there is a pent-up consumer demand for small ship and luxury travel options and our partnership with Atlas Ocean Voyages is another example of how we seek out the most distinctive and compelling travel experiences for our clients. We are confident our travel advisors will continue to provide savvy travelers with the best possible vacation options and love the unique destinations such as Ukraine, Bucharest, Egypt and The Holy Lands itineraries – to name a few."

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, a choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas' Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages' sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.

About Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel advisor franchise network and an American Express Travel Representative, has more than 2,500 franchise owners who independently book vacations and travel experiences for their clients. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Fla., since 1994, Cruise Planners supports its network of franchise owners with innovative marketing, booking and technology tools, professional development and training with the industry's top executives. Cruise Planners has been named the No. 1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and was on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Cruise Planners has achieved top producer status with every major cruise line, many land vendors and maintains a philanthropic drive earning an International Franchise Association FranTech Award for innovation and Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly. Please visit http://www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in exciting and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design.

World Navigator is Ice Class 1B-certified and her construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something new' in the brand's new marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) Please also follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

