Atlas Ocean Voyages Now Available On Websites Powered By Passport Online

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the small-ship, all-inclusive, luxe-adventure, expedition cruise brand is now available via more than 6,000 travel agency websites powered by Passport Online, the leisure travel industry leader in website, web content, email marketing, and social media solutions. Adventurers, fun seekers and like-spirited travelers can now access and view Atlas Ocean Voyages' latest information and inaugural-year itineraries through their personal Travel Advisors' websites as they plan to return to travel in 2021. With Atlas Ocean Voyages expanding the selection of future travel options on their websites, Travel Advisors have more opportunities to generate more business and book a distinctive, luxe-adventure expedition aboard World Navigator, Atlas' new and first ship to launch in July 2021.

"We are glad to make our distinctive luxe-adventure journeys available on the vast network of Travel Advisor websites and email marketing tools powered by Passport Online," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "With Atlas augmenting the online selection of future cruising options on their personal Travel Advisors' websites, more travelers can learn about Atlas Ocean Voyages and see our extraordinary journeys for themselves. This, along with Atlas' GET PAID NOW, is among the ways Atlas Ocean Voyages is supporting and helping drive more business for our valued Travel Advisor partners."

Atlas Ocean Voyages GET PAID NOW is the industry's most generous and immediate incentive program. Travel Advisors immediately receive a $750 or $500 gift card for each deposited booking in a Suite or Veranda/Horizon/Adventure stateroom, respectively, plus earn 15 percent commission when their clients sail. Travel Advisors can find more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' GET PAID NOW at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/partneroffers.

"Our digital tools enable our advisor customers to promote Atlas Ocean Voyages on their websites, through their email marketing and on their social platforms as the industry welcomes this new expedition experience," said Jeanne Colombo, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Passport Online. "Atlas shares our commitment to the power of the agency community and we are excited to work with them on this initiative."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand defined by simple elegance and will deliver authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the world's most extraordinary and remote destinations aboard World Navigator, a new, safe, clean and green, small expedition ship. World Navigator will embark on her inaugural 2021 year, sailing seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Adventurers, fun seekers and like-spirited travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' all-inclusive luxury expedition ships and revel in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits. Guests indulge in 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary round-trip air travel from select U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; international gourmet dining; coffee and tea service; and onboard binoculars and butler service in suites.

Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified expedition ships, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into their design. World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule, and sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer will join the fleet before the end 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to preserving the breathtaking locales and waters that its ships visit for future generations to enjoy, and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency and consumes as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydrojet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

ABOUT PASSPORT ONLINE

Passport Online is the leisure travel industry leader in website, web content, email marketing, and social media solutions. Passport also offers state of the art cruise and tour booking engine solutions for B-to-B and B-to-C needs. A major distribution channel for leisure travel suppliers to connect with the leading consortia, retail agencies, professional home-based agent networks, and their clients, Passport Online enables millions of consumer shopping sessions on thousands of travel agency websites. For more information, visit www.passportonlineinc.com.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Links

www.atlasoceanvoyages.com

