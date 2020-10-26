Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Complimentary Pre-Cruise Land Tours For Summer 2021 Voyages

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today, a limited-time offer that provides travelers a complimentary pre-cruise tour with every new booking aboard World Navigator's summer 2021, inaugural-season voyages. The complimentary one- to four-night, immersive land tours bring guests on all-inclusive, luxurious journeys to authentic local cultures, must-see landmarks, breathtaking landscapes, and inland historic sites. For more information about Atlas' new complimentary pre-cruise tour offer and World Navigator's summer 2021 sailings in The Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas, and South America, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"There is significant pent-up demand to travel in the new year and Atlas Ocean Voyages is making summer 2021 even more special by offering a complimentary pre-cruise tour with every new booking," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas is already one of the industry's most inclusive travel experiences and our complimentary pre-cruise tour will help travelers make the most of their return-to-travel. And with our All Inclusive All the Way commitment, guests can rest assured that we take care of the details so they can fully enjoy their once-in-a-lifetime Atlas adventures."

Additionally, travelers who book an Atlas MAX SHORE sailing will enjoy both the complimentary pre-cruise tour, as well as the included MAX SHORE overland adventure, for the ultimate luxury travel experience. MAX SHORE voyages are select, consecutive itineraries that include a complimentary two- to five-night, mid-voyage overland tour.

For her inaugural summer 2021 season, World Navigator will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries, and guests enjoy a total of 12 distinct, complimentary pre-cruise tour itineraries spread across 10 departures in The Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas, and South America. Some departures offer two pre-cruise tour options, while departures from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, and Lisbon, Portugal, will offer guests three options. On these voyages' pre-cruise tours, guests can revel in the vibrant Ukrainian capital city of Kiev; survey antiquities found in the Jordanian desert; explore the rugged beauty of Greece's Peloponnese region; visit some of Tuscany, Italy's, best vineyards; immerse in Lisbon's thriving city culture; journey to Manaus in the middle of the Amazon Rainforest; and more.

In addition to the new complimentary pre-cruise tours offer, Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way also provides guests a more worry-free experience by including emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international craft beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L'Occitane bath amenities, shore excursions in select ports, and Michelin-inspired dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxury adventure cruise brand designed for seasoned and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in active and awe-inspiring experiences in less-trodden, bucket-list destinations. Launching in July 2021, World Navigator will have all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her design and foster a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests.

Following her inaugural summer 2021 season, Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified World Navigator will sail Antarctica expeditions in Winter 2021/22. Atlas' World Navigator construction is on schedule and launches in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises/). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

