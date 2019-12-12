Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Variety Of Luxe-Adventure Accommodations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining luxe comfort and casual elegance, Atlas Ocean Voyages' suites and staterooms provide guests a regenerative haven after a day of excitement and achievement. When World Navigator launches in 2021, guests will bask in the ship's 98 deluxe suites and staterooms, all exterior with an ocean view and most with a private veranda. Adventurous travelers can choose among seven general categories of accommodations, ranging from the 183-sq. ft. Adventure Staterooms to the ship's signature one-bedroom, 466-sq. ft. Navigator Suite. All suites and staterooms feature décor that is infused with European sophistication; incorporate modern technological conveniences; and include a stocked refrigerator, deluxe bath amenities, hairdryer, plush robes and slippers, digital safe, daily make-up and turndown service, still and sparking water – replenished twice daily, and ample storage. For more information about World Navigator and her Luxe-Adventure accommodations, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"When guests return to World Navigator after a day of adrenaline-pumping Atlas land adventures, their suites and staterooms will be an intimate and stylish retreat that reinvigorates the body and renews the spirit," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "World Navigator and her luxe amenities also will provide alluring and lively venues for guests to come together and share their day's exploits. Throughout their Atlas voyage, guests will delight in engaging and personal service from every member of our exceptional staff and crew."

Nearly 90 percent of the ship's accommodations include verandas, including the 269-sq. ft. Horizon stateroom, which features a floor-to-ceiling glass wall with an upper panel that slides open to make the entire room a veranda – a concept first developed by parent-company Mystic Invest Holding for river cruise ships. The Horizon staterooms' living room-veranda hybrid design also offer 23 percent more interior space than the traditional 269-sq. ft. Veranda staterooms, though both deliver breathtaking vistas in the open air, whether guests are adventuring in the Black Sea and Holy Lands or exploring Antarctic waters. Twelve Adventure Staterooms also offer guests a view of the ocean and passing landscape through a large picture-frame window.

The centerpiece of each stateroom is a queen-size bed that can be separated into two twin beds facing an oversized, interactive flat-panel screen, providing an expansive line-up of live and on-demand television, movie, music and audio programming, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones and tablets. Each stateroom also includes a desk with chair, while the Horizon and Veranda staterooms offer a sitting area with a plush loveseat and coffee table for guests to enjoy the adjacent sea view. For cameras, phones, tablets and other electronic devices, five USB ports and five 110V and 220V outlets are placed strategically throughout the room so guests have options for where they would like their devices to rest while charging.

For adventurers preferring more space, World Navigator also offers 10 one-bedroom suites. The Journey Suite offers 382 sq. ft. of space; the Discovery Suite, 445 sq. ft.; and the Navigator Suite, 466 sq. ft. All suites also feature a double-wide, 106 sq. ft. veranda, furnished with sun loungers, teak chairs and tables to enjoy private, al fresco dining or relaxation. Each suite includes two closets and the living room and bedroom each include an oversized, interactive flat-panel television, as well as all the amenities found in aforementioned stateroom categories. Additionally, adventurers also can choose among two Junior Suite configurations, one with exterior veranda and the other with the floor-to-ceiling Horizon window that opens to make the entire 300 sq. ft. suite into a veranda.

All of World Navigator's in-room bathrooms feature spa showers walled with mosaic tiles. Guests can choose one or a combination of rain shower, handheld showerhead and four adjustable bodyjets for a luxurious bathing experience. Guests can rejuvenate with shampoo, conditioner and body wash by L'Occitane, part of the cruise line's partnership with the iconic French beauty brand, as well as L'Occitane handwash and hand lotion at the ceramic vessel sink, which sits atop a rich, wood-grain veneer cabinet. The Navigator Suite and Discovery Suite both offer his-and-hers sink and a separate water closet, while the Navigator Suite is accentuated with a bathtub.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a Luxe-Adventure cruise brand that is creating a community of new world explorers by delivering authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. The new brand's first ship, World Navigator, will open for booking in December 2019, and start sailing exhilarating itineraries in mid-2021. In 2022 and 2023, World Navigator will be joined by sister-ships World Traveller, World Adventurer, and World Seeker.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the U.S. distributor of Mystic Invest Holding, a Portuguese holding company that owns and operates a portfolio of travel and tourism brands in cruises, tours, transportation and attractions. Its ships are among the first new Portuguese-built and flagged cruise ships in more than 50 years and employ the latest sustainability technologies to help preserve the breathtaking locales and waters they ply for future generations to also enjoy. For the latest news and more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages and World Navigator, please call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527); visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com; and follow @AtlasCruises on Facebook and Twitter, and @AtlasOceanVoyages on Instagram.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Links

http://www.atlasoceanvoyages.com

