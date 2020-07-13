Atlas Ocean Voyages Takes Care Of Every Detail With All Inclusive All The Way

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelmingly positive Travel Advisors' response to recent air-included promotions, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that it is augmenting its all-inclusive, luxury cruise journeys by instituting complimentary roundtrip air travel for all guests on all voyages, called All Inclusive All the Way. Atlas Ocean Voyages has always included complimentary prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a select shore excursion on every itinerary; and gourmet dining, as well as binoculars and butler service in suites. Now, the luxe-adventure cruise brand is elevating its convenient and seamless travel experience with All Inclusive All the Way. Adventurers and like-spirited travelers can now plan a truly exceptional air-inclusive, all-inclusive journey-of-a-lifetime to extraordinary and uncommon destinations, and save up to $2,000 per suite or stateroom and more, aboard World Navigator, Atlas' newly constructed, safe, small, clean and green, expedition ship, launching in July 2021.

"Augmenting our all-inclusive, luxe-adventure journeys to include complimentary air travel for all guests on all voyages is a fundamental product definition enhancement for Atlas Ocean Voyages," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas' All Inclusive All the Way significantly enhances our guests' total vacation experience by delivering greater convenience and value. Guests can rest assured that we take care of every detail of their experience from the moment they arrive at their departure airport."

Adventurers and like-spirited travelers who book and make deposit on their Atlas journey can take advantage of limited-time, promotional savings and upgrades:

Complimentary business-class air travel for suite guests from select U.S. and Canada gateways

gateways $1,000 savings per guest in suites or $500 per guest in all staterooms

savings per guest in suites or per guest in all staterooms 50 percent reduced deposit

Up to five percent savings when booking two consecutive Atlas itineraries.

"With All Inclusive All the Way, Travel Advisors are earning full commission on cruise fares that includes air – so no non-commissionables," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships for Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We are unwavering in our support for Travel Advisors and this product-definition change creates a more compelling selling point for our valued partners. Furthermore, we are continuing our GET PAID NOW program –an immediate gift card, valued up to $750, per deposited booking now – to recognize Travel Advisors for their invaluable role in creating unforgettable vacations for their clients."

Atlas Ocean Voyages GET PAID NOW program delivers an immediate $750 or $500 gift card now for each deposited booking in a Suite or Veranda/Horizon stateroom, respectively, in addition to the 15% commission paid when their clients sail. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' GET PAID NOW, Travel Advisors can visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/partneroffers.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand defined by simple elegance and delivers authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions and adventures in the world's most extraordinary and remote destinations. Adventurers, explorers and like-spirited travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' safe, small, all-inclusive luxury expedition ships and revel in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits.

Guests indulge in one of 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary round-trip air travel from select U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; international gourmet dining; and binoculars to use on board, coffee and tea service, and butler service in suites.

Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B, expedition ships, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into their design. World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule and the line's first ship will launch in mid-2021, with sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer to follow before the end 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to preserving the breathtaking locales and waters that its ships visit for future generations to enjoy, and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency while as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydrojet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey, and register with Atlas Ocean Voyages Advisor at www.atlasoceanvoyages.com/contact-travel-advisors/.

