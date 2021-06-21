Atlas Ocean Voyages To Offer Only Balcony And Suite Accommodations With Introduction Of Solo Suites In 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that the luxe-adventure cruise brand designed for fun-seeking, discerning travelers, is introducing the industry's first dedicated Solo Suites. Solo Suites will be available for booking aboard World Navigator voyages departing March 22, 2022, and onward, and offer individual travelers the suite-level experience without a single supplement. Appointed in retro-chic, simply elegant décor, Solo Suites measure 183-sq.-ft. and will be among World Navigator's four categories of suite accommodations, which provide guests an even more lavish experience on their once-in-a-lifetime, luxe-adventure journey to remote and captivating destinations around the world. For more information about Solo Suites and all of World Navigator's accommodations, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/accommodations.

"We are always searching for ways to elevate and innovate the luxe-adventure experience," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "As the first new luxury product in the industry for more than two decades, Atlas is already poised as the industry's most-inclusive luxe experience. Atlas' new Solo Suites is another example of how we are catering to the new lifestyles and preferences of the modern luxury traveler."

Each Solo Suite features a plush queen-size bed, flanked by twin nightstands with embedded USB and power outlets, and lay opposite a 42-inch, flat-panel television and infotainment system. The suite is illuminated with sconces and recessed ceiling lights for a soothing ambience, while a large, picture-frame window hangs over a rich-wood desk, which also encloses a mini-fridge stocked with the guest's personal beverage preferences. The en suite, marble-paneled bathroom features L'OCCITANE bath amenities and is accentuated with a mosaic-tiled shower with surround body jets and rain shower for a restorative, spa-like experience in the privacy of the Solo Suite.

Ample storage is also built into the Solo Suites. In addition to two closets for clothes, guests also enjoy an additional shoe closet to hold footwear for the many possible luxe-adventure experiences in port.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in the brand's ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

