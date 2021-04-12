Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils Special Valentine's Antarctica Weddings Voyage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couples can exchange vows at 'the end of the world' on a once-in-a-lifetime Antarctica expedition with Atlas Ocean Voyages' new Happy Ever Atlas destination weddings and vow renewals. Departing on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022, World Navigator's Happy Ever Atlas voyage will offer couples and their companions the most adventurous destination wedding on earth. The Happy Ever Atlas destination wedding package is complimentary for guests when registered in advance. Plus, the bride enjoys a 50 percent savings off her stateroom when the wedding party books five or more rooms. The package includes a legal marriage license, valued at more than $650, and many additional inclusions, which ensure a unique, complete and unforgettable nuptial exchange. As with all Atlas luxe-adventure expeditions, all guests travel in the brand's signature All Inclusive All The Way style, which, on Antarctica expeditions, includes complimentary round-trip air travel aboard Atlas' private charter jet service direct to Ushuaia, Argentina. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' Happy Ever Atlas wedding package, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/AntarcticaWedding.

"Antarctica is the most coveted bucket-list destination and Atlas Ocean Voyages is delivering the Seventh Continent in the most distinctive and memorable way," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "World Navigator's Happy Ever Atlas voyage will offer couples the most unique setting to exchange their vows for a wedding day they will never forget. Throughout the voyage, guests will also discover fascinating wildlife; awe at Antarctica's pristine and majestic landscape; and learn about the need to sustain and preserve our planet's fragile ecosystem."

Atlas will provide an officiant to conduct the ceremony; a wedding coordinator to ensure everything is perfect for the big day; and a professional wedding photographer to capture each breathtaking moment. Depending on weather, ceremonies can be performed both on land, with penguins, seals and other Antarctica wildlife to bear witness, or in shipboard venues, including World Navigator's bridge.

The Happy Ever Atlas wedding package includes marriage license, one-tier wedding cake, digital photo package, welcome itinerary & giftbag, personalized bridal parasol, custom penguin jackets, flower bouquet and boutonniere, and custom nuptial announcements and Thank You cards. World Navigator will also throw separate group bachelorette and bachelor parties, as well as host a wedding reception.

Additionally, Atlas will establish an online wedding registry, which allows family and friends to contribute to the couple's voyage costs or other gifts. Family and friends can gift upgraded transfers, excursions, spa services and more.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

For its Antarctica voyages, Atlas is the first and only cruise brand to charter its own widebody private jet to bring guests in a safe bubble directly to Ushuaia, where Antarctica expeditions embark. Guests travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways and connect with Atlas' branded jet at Orlando airport. Atlas' private charter jet eliminates lengthy layovers in an international airport, common with very limited commercial options.

Atlas' Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages' sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in exciting and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design.

World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and her construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something new' in the brand's new marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Also, please follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

