Atlas Salt Unifies Project Teams and Data with Oracle Cloud

North American mineral development company elevates project and information management and financial efficiency with Oracle Primavera Cloud, Aconex, and NetSuite

AUSTIN, Texas and NEWFOUNDLAND, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Salt, Inc., a new developer in Canada's mining industry, is digging into Oracle's project and financial management solutions to support the development of the Great Atlantic Salt (GAS) deposit. The GAS project, which is set to initially produce up to 2.5 million tons of rock salt annually, represents North America's first new salt mine in nearly three decades.

With the Oracle solutions, including Oracle Aconex, Oracle Primavera Cloud, and Oracle NetSuite, Atlas Salt will be able to optimize its operations to accelerate project timelines, address potential supply chain disruptions, and help control costs. For instance, Atlas Salt will be better able to manage long lead times for critical equipment, such as mining machinery and transformers, by incorporating potential delays directly into the project plan. Atlas Salt anticipates that efficiencies unlocked by these tools will save millions of dollars and cut several months off the project timeline set out in the feasibility study for the GAS Project issued on May 1, 2024.

"Oracle's project and financial management solutions have given us a reliable and secure technology backbone that is helping transform how our teams collaborate and communicate," said Andrew Smith P. Eng, ICD.D, Mine Project Manager, Atlas Salt. "By providing a single source of truth for our data, including drawings, approvals, and documents, we can quickly incorporate feedback from in-field contractors into our project schedules, helping us stay agile and proactive in addressing any scheduling issues or risks. We anticipate that the collaborative tools and methodologies provided by these solutions will result in significant time and cost savings that set us up to achieve our goal to deliver the GAS Project as Canada's next salt mine."

Enhancing collaboration, transparency, and financial efficiency

Oracle Aconex is supporting Atlas Salt's work on the Great Atlantic Salt deposit - now moving into its execution phase - with critical capabilities for collaboration and change, as well as information and cost management. In tandem, Oracle Primavera Cloud is connecting data and teams through centralized planning and scheduling. This is helping maximize resources, minimize risk, and keep projects on track. In addition, Atlas Salt will use NetSuite's enterprise resource planning system to help improve visibility across the business, optimize corporate budgeting, and simplify procurement processes.

With the integrated Oracle system, Atlas Salt will have the critical visibility and accountability to drive efficiency across operations and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and local communities. In tandem, real-time tracking and enhanced financial forecasting will help Atlas Salt improve cash flow management and maintain the financial discipline required to attract potential new funding from investors and lenders.

"By integrating project budgets, schedules, and workflows into a single, integrated system, Atlas Salt can better manage complex project dynamics and make real-time adjustments to work plans and financial forecasts," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "Oracle's solutions bring teams together and enable Atlas Salt to present more robust and transparent financial models to potential investors, strengthening its position to secure funding and ensure long-term project success."

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

