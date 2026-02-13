ReGrow Israel Harvests Insights from Oracle Data Intelligence for Agriculture to Support Agricultural Recovery and Future Resilience

Solution integrates and analyzes vast amounts of data to provide insights into projected crop yield and possible risk factors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReGrow Israel has chosen Oracle Agriculture Data Intelligence to help restore and strengthen farming across the country. The platform integrates satellite imagery, ground data, and sensor feeds in one environment, giving ReGrow a real-time view into soil conditions, crop progress, and water use to support better, more predictable production.

"From the greenhouses of the Negev to the orchards of the Galilee, our mission is to help farmers rebuild with strength and purpose," said Danielle Abraham, Executive Director of ReGrow Israel. "Israel is a global leader in agricultural innovation, and we are excited to partner with Oracle on this pioneering project. To help farmers recover and plan for the future, we must leverage data and cutting-edge solutions. By combining real-time data with local expertise, we are building a smarter, more adaptable agricultural system to support Israel's future."

With powerful AI models designed for the acute challenges facing the industry, Oracle Agriculture Intelligence can forecast crop yield, detect potential threats, model impact of proposed intervention programs, and quantify risks to provide organizations and governments with the data needed to make more strategic agriculture planning and resource allocation decisions.

"The past two years have had a devastating impact on the Israeli agriculture sector, highlighting both the challenges and the incredible resilience of our farmers and organizations like ReGrow Israel who are working tirelessly to help them recuperate, rebuild, and bring new innovation to market," said Yael Har-Even, general manager of Oracle Israel. "By partnering with Oracle, ReGrow gains a reliable, scalable platform that will help farmers optimize their practices and plan for more productive seasons ahead."

Government Data Intelligence for Agriculture is part of the Oracle Digital Government Suite, a comprehensive set of solutions that helps governments accelerate digital transformation by addressing their most complex societal challenges with modern solutions spanning cloud infrastructure, AI, development tools, network connectivity, and applications. Learn more at: https://www.oracle.com/government/digital-government/

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About ReGrow Israel

ReGrow Israel is a national initiative to support the recovery and resilience of Israel's farmers. It was established by the NGO Volcani International Partnerships in collaboration with Mishkey HaNegev.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle