The City of Atlanta Modernizes Constituent Services and Unlocks AI-Driven Innovation with Oracle

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Atlanta is expanding its relationship with Oracle and Deloitte by selecting Oracle Permitting and Licensing (OPAL) to modernize city planning, zoning, permitting, code enforcement, and inspections. This expanded collaboration, building on the City of Atlanta's previous adoption of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance and HR, will help streamline citizen services, reduce processing times, and support Atlanta's economic growth.

As Georgia's capital and largest city, Atlanta is experiencing rapid growth, with its population projected to increase by 30% by 2050. To meet rising demand and address the limitations of legacy permitting and licensing systems, the City of Atlanta sought a modern, user-friendly solution to automate key workflows and make services more accessible for residents and businesses. Building on the rollout of Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and HR, the City of Atlanta has again chosen Oracle and Deloitte to provide an effective, unified IT experience across municipal operations. By implementing Oracle Permitting and Licensing, the City of Atlanta will unify agency operations within a single, integrated system; enhance transparency and tracking for staff, businesses, and residents; automate reviews and workflows; and minimize approval bottlenecks.

"This project is a vital step toward delivering much-needed affordable housing in our community," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "We are committed to creating inclusive neighborhoods that honor our history while providing modern amenities for Atlanta families."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), part of Oracle Fusion Applications, the City of Atlanta reports that it has already been able to increase productivity, reduce costs, improve financial controls, and expects to save $17.5 million over a 10-year period. In addition, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) helps the City of Atlanta simplify financial reporting and planning, and accelerate decision-making, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) enables more detailed workforce insights, streamlined HR processes, and improved employee experience. The City of Atlanta will also leverage Oracle AI Agent Studio to create and manage custom AI agents that complement the AI agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications workflows and address city-specific needs.

For nearly nine years, Deloitte has served as a trusted advisor and technology partner to the City of Atlanta, most notably leading the implementation of the city's current ATLcloud ERP solution. This longstanding relationship uniquely positions Deloitte to support Atlanta's next milestone: the modernization of its permitting system – ATLcloud Permitting.

Project Vision: Modern, Unified, and Efficient Permitting

Leveraging Lessons Learned: Deloitte is committed to applying practical insights from past ERP rollouts, enabling a smoother, more agile implementation for the permitting solution.





Unified Cloud Approach: By consolidating permitting within the existing cloud infrastructure, Atlanta will move closer to a single, standardized IT environment. This minimizes disparate systems, reduces maintenance overhead, and fosters data-sharing across city departments. ATLcloud Permitting intends to provide a streamlined and more intuitive permitting experience for both City staff and Atlanta residents.

"The City of Atlanta continues to set the standard for forward-thinking, technology-driven municipal leadership," said Simon Threlfall, group vice president, Emerging Markets, Oracle. "With OPAL, in addition to Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle AI Agent Studio, the City of Atlanta can unlock new efficiencies, harness data-driven insights, and embrace agentic AI to enhance resource efficiency while improving the experience for the community."

"Our continued collaboration with the City of Atlanta and Oracle exemplifies the real impact that modernization projects can have on the daily lives of residents and the effectiveness of City operations," said Aman Kapoor, Principal, Deloitte. "By uniting Deloitte's deep government and AI experience with Oracle's next-gen cloud technologies, we are helping Atlanta take a community-centric, data-driven approach – empowering both staff and residents through operational excellence."

