AtmosAir Solutions Announces Commitment to CLIA Membership in Support of Advancing Education for Indoor Air Quality and Real-Time Air Monitoring in the Cruise Industry

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world's preeminent cruise trade association, welcomes AtmosAir Solutions as an Executive Partner. AtmosAir Solutions is a leading indoor air purification and monitoring technology company, which today announced a membership commitment with CLIA's Executive Partner Program, aimed at raising awareness and education on indoor air quality for cruise ships.

The new CLIA membership commitment by AtmosAir seeks to support the health, wellness, and sustainability goals of the cruise industry by educating the industry on advanced indoor air quality (IAQ) technologies and real-time monitoring systems for improved occupant experience and safety.

As part of the Executive Partner Program, AtmosAir Solutions looks to participate in industry leadership to set new standards for health and well-being at sea. AtmosAir's unique continuous air monitoring sensors include the AtmosSmart and Awair systems and can be paired with its BPI air purification where cruise operators can: protect passengers and crew from airborne pathogens and contaminants, promote transparency and confidence in onboard health and safety protocols, reduce energy consumption, monitor, and collect data on indoor air quality, and help achieve sustainability goals.

Dozens of cruise ships have invested and installed AtmosAir Solutions air purification and real-time monitoring technology, including, Carnival Cruise Line, Antarctica21, Celestyal Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Virgin Voyages.

AtmosAir Solutions patented bi-polar ionization devices, added to a ship's HVAC system, emit ions into the air that seek, attack, and neutralize airborne viruses, germs, mold, volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Its real-time monitoring makes the invisible visible by measuring a ship's indoor air quality, ensuring the air is clean and pristine and providing a healthier and more sustainable environment.

AtmosAir Solutions' engagement as a member in CLIA will increase education and awareness about the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) and real-time air quality monitoring solutions in cruise industry and will also achieve higher standards of health, wellness and sustainability for both guests and crew.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the leading authority of the global cruise community. CLIA members and partners include the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a business community of leading ports, destinations, shipyards and maritime product and service providers; and the largest network of travel professionals who specialize in cruise travel. Together with its members and partners, CLIA supports policies and practices that foster safe, secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise operations; tourism strategies that maximize the socioeconomic benefits of cruise travel; and technologies, and innovations designed to support the industry's pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050. For more information, please visit cruising.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions is a global leader in indoor air purification and monitoring solutions that create healthier indoor environments. AtmosAir Solutions' technology is installed in more than 12,000 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. Within the company's multi-product portfolio, its patented bi-polar ionization (BPI) purification technology actively and continuously works to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. Every day, AtmosAir Solutions helps the world to see air differently, with monitoring solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. Over the past two decades, AtmosAir Solutions' technology has been tested by independent labs, engineering consultants, and industry associations, such as ASHRAE, The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, showing measurable improvements to indoor air quality and in return providing confidence to all stakeholders and tenants throughout all indoor environments. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

Media Contacts:

AtmosAir Solutions

John Goodman

[email protected]

CLIA

Sally Andrews

[email protected]

SOURCE AtmosAir Solutions