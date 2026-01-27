Atmosphera Appoints Beauty and Wellness Veteran Steve Raack as Chief Operations Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphera today announced the appointment of Steve Raack as Chief Operations Officer (COO) ahead of the company's U.S. launch in Spring 2026.

Atmosphera's Executive Team; Christi Hucks, Mia Davis, Katelyn Rousselle, Steve Raack, Katya Johnson

Raack brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in beauty, wellness, and personal care, with deep expertise across direct sales, affiliate, and direct-to-consumer channels. He previously served as interim COO at Plexus and COO at Beautycounter, led corporate strategy and business execution at Arbonne, and held Global Operations roles at Herbalife, where he supported enterprise growth, operational transformation, and global execution.

Known for bridging operational rigor with field-driven growth, Raack has led organizations across both startup and multinational enterprise environments. As a CEO and COO, his teams raised more than $52 million in launch and operating capital and scaled multiple startups from early-stage concepts into $100+ million revenue brands. His leadership skills include strengthening supply chain and S&OP processes, improving EBITDA performance, and building scalable infrastructure to support sustainable growth.

Raack also brings hands-on digital expertise, having led eCommerce and performance-driven growth initiatives that combined affiliate strategy, performance marketing, and disciplined operations.

"What drew me back into the beauty space was Atmosphera's leadership model," said Raack. "The Co-CEOs are former field leaders who understand that the heartbeat of growth is a healthy sales team, and they're paired with a founder who is an esthetician with more than twenty years of hands-on experience. This is a rare alignment of product credibility, community leadership, and operational scale—and it's incredibly powerful."

"With his deep operational experience and understanding of field-driven beauty brands, Steve is uniquely positioned to help Atmosphera scale while staying true to its community-first philosophy," said Founder and Owner Katelyn Rousselle.

"There are very few leaders in this channel who truly understand how compensation plans impact the health, motivation, and long-term success of field-led teams," said Co-CEO Christi Hucks."Steve is one of those rare individuals."

"Steve understands the balance between rewarding the field, protecting the brand, and building a scalable, sustainable business," added Co-CEO Katya Johnson. "His experience and integrity make him an exceptional partner as we grow Atmosphera."

In his role as COO, Raack will oversee operations, growth strategy, product development, customer experience, financial modeling, and S&OP leadership, with a focus on building a modern hybrid sales model that blends direct sales, affiliate commerce, and community-led growth.

About Atmosphera

Atmosphera is a luxury, climate-curated beauty brand dedicated to skincare that responds to the environments people live in. By merging scientific precision, clean formulation, and sensory ritual, Atmosphera delivers elevated solutions for modern, climate-conscious consumers. Find your element.

