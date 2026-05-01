ATMOSPHERA, THE CLIMATE-CURATED SKINCARE BRAND, OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES IN THE U.S. ON APRIL 30

Founded by esthetician Katelyn Rousselle and led by a team of skincare industry veterans, the brand introduces "weather typing" to advance routines based on climate conditions

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphera, the Canadian skincare brand pioneering a new category of climate-curated beauty, officially launches to US customers today, marking a major milestone in its North American expansion.

Originally founded in 2016 by esteemed skincare expert Katelyn Rousselle, Atmosphera leads a new category of skincare based on "weather typing"--the concept that your environment– from humidity, temperature, air pollution, and UV exposure and more–should guide the products you choose.

Founder and Owner, Katelyn Rousselle

"Treating skin as if it stays the same all year is a common mistake—the skincare industry hasn't yet moved beyond traditional skin typing. But in reality, the environment plays a far greater role in skin health and appearance than most people understand," says Katelyn Rousselle, Founder. "Our goal with this U.S. expansion is simple: to help more individuals experience the tangible, positive impact that comes from aligning their skincare with the world around them."

Atmosphera U.S. will be led by Christi Hucks and Katya Johnson as Co-Chief Executive Officers. The new US based CEO team has over 20 years of combined experience building and leading teams in the direct sales channel, representing over $100M in revenue, along with deep experience in law, international marketing and PR.

Mia Davis, an executive with over 15 years of experience leading clean and responsible brands, is Atmoshera's Chief Impact Officer. "Even brands that are truly dedicated cannot deliver on safety and sustainability on their own–it takes a village," Davis says. "I am proud that Atmosphera is coming out of the gate with several meaningful impact partnerships. For example, our work with Pact Collective will help us to make continued progress on packaging sustainability, and allow customers to divert hard-to-recycle packaging from the landfill, which is unfortunately where most skincare packaging ends up today."

Atmosphera's Chief Operating Officer, Steve Raack, says, "We are thrilled that Atmosphera generated $700,000 in pre-launch sales earlier this month, while cultivating a community of more than 3,000 Affiliates, which is our sales force. We surpassed traditional affiliate program sign-up rates by approximately 200%."

"We know that the collective power of passionate, skilled individuals can move a brand further, faster. Atmosphera's hybrid business model channels that energy, and allows for flexibility. Whether someone is here to share products they love or to build a bigger business, the model is designed so that opportunity, recognition, and rewards are accessible to all Affiliates," says Christi Hucks, Co-CEO.

With its U.S. launch, Atmosphera introduces its signature climate-curated skincare rituals, bundled to help customer's skin respond to climate conditions and environmental stressors, and to protect the skin barrier and assist with resilience. "U.S. customers can now purchase Atmosphera products directly on our website, www.atmospherabeauty.us, or through an Atmosphera-trained Affiliate," says Katya Johnson, Co-CEO.

Moving forward, the brand will be expanding its sustainably sourced, highly-functional plant ingredients chosen for their ability to thrive in the environments that clients are based in. One of these core ingredients is regeneratively grown sea kelp extract that delivers naturally abundant bioactive compounds that deeply nourish skin in cold weather. Davis says that by 2028, over 50% of the plant-derived ingredients will be sourced responsibly, with organic, regenerative, upcycled or other verifiable feedstocks and manufacturing processes.

Atmosphera also assesses all potential ingredients for safety using ChemFORWARD's chemical data platform, and is active in the Know Better, Do Better Collaborative of beauty industry stakeholders committed to making safer, more informed choices about ingredients. The brand expects to share information from clinical tests starting later this year.

Atmosphera products are available starting April 30, 2026, at www.atmospherabeauty.us.

About Atmosphera

Atmosphera is a climate-curated skincare brand founded by esthetician Katelyn Rousselle. The brand's mission is to help people and the planet flourish–done through designing climate-curated skincare that builds resilience, respects nature, and empowers every person to find their element.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Fawcett

Project MM

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SOURCE Atmosphera