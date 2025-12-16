Atombeam and Digital Barriers Team to Provide an End-to-End Bandwidth Solution for Customers

Companies Team To Unlock Fast, Reliable Data And Video Delivery For Industries That Depend On Fast, Mission-Critical Insight From Hard-To-Reach Locations

MORAGA, Calif. and GLASGOW, Scotland, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to quadruple the data capacity of their systems with software alone, today announced that it has teamed with Digital Barriers , a revolutionary video technology provider that empowers individuals, organizations, and society with instant insights to make mission-critical decisions.

Across every industry, access to data is fundamental to success. It's impossible to base important decisions or critical operational adjustments on the latest data if there's no way to transmit it quickly and easily. The complexities around moving, storing and securing data have continued to increase as edge devices and network environments have expanded, adding additional costs and forcing organizations to choose what data they can afford to access, and what gets left behind.

Together, Atombeam and Digital Barriers deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that dramatically increases bandwidth and accelerates the transmission of data and video - even from the most remote, challenging, or bandwidth-constrained environments.

"Combining our innovative compaction technology with Digital Barriers' proven low-bandwidth video streaming will enable organizations to pull data and video from locations at speeds never thought possible before," said Charles Yeomans, co-founder and CEO of Atombeam. "Together, we'll shatter the traditional trade-off between bandwidth constraints and real-time insights."

Joint customers will be able to leverage Atombeam's patented " Data-as-Codewords " compaction technology alongside Digital Barriers' bandwidth-efficient video streaming platform to deliver real-time data and video without the need for costly infrastructure upgrades. Organizations requiring mission-critical real-time insight, such as those in the oil and gas, energy, financial, security, or defense industries, will benefit greatly from these two companies teaming up.

"Many of our customers operate far beyond the reach of high-speed networks, yet they need real-time video and analytics for safety, security, or operational efficiency," added Clive Sawkins, CEO of Digital Barriers. "By working with Atombeam, we can now deliver customers the robust, secure video and data streaming they need - even over the most constrained networks - without overhauling their existing infrastructure."

Atombeam's Neurpac technology fundamentally changes how computers communicate, enabling them to compact data by 75% on average while increasing available bandwidth by 4x or more, allowing enterprises to dramatically increase the capacity of any network. And because Atombeam's core Data-as-Codewords technology uses patterns that are inherently more variable than the letters and numbers in traditional code, all workloads are exponentially more secure - even before adding encryption. Data moved and stored with Atombeam's Neurpac is randomly accessible and searchable, unlike compressed data which cannot be searched or analyzed in its current state.

For 10 years, Digital Barriers has worked with governments, military, and specialist law enforcement in the defense sector alongside numerous public and private-sector clients. The Digital Barriers patented AI-based codec has been proven at scale — keeping troops safe in Afghanistan and Iraq, deploying across NATO, and securing presidential inaugurations, Olympic Games, and royal events.

Digital Barriers partners with major global network operators, governments, military, and specialist law enforcement organizations, as well as private-sector companies, to deliver reliable real-time video over cellular and other transmission technologies that offer up to 90% bandwidth cost reduction, without sacrificing quality in low-latency environments. With Digital Barriers, customers obtain a 360-degree view of their operations at all times.

Both companies are members of Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program, and have worked together already with financial technology and oil & gas customers, solving their comprehensive bandwidth issues.

About Atombeam

Atombeam is a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to shrink the size of their data during transmission, increasing bandwidth by 4x, while decreasing latency and power usage. The company's patented software makes this possible within an organization's existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional capital expenditures to support expanding data needs. Atombeam's products include Neurpac, for optimizing data workloads; Neurcom, for video and audio data; and the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new AI architecture that supports continuous learning, overcoming key limitations of Large Language Models (LLMs). For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

About Digital Barriers

Digital Barriers is a revolutionary video technology provider that empowers individuals, organizations, and society with instant insights to make mission-critical decisions. Through our patented AI-based video codec and secure edge platform, we help customers in various markets — including city law enforcement and public safety, industry, transportation, defense, events, retail, healthcare, and hospitality — unlock the full potential of real-time video. For more information, please visit www.digitalbarriers.com .

