Atombeam and Neteon Partner to Address Enterprises' Most Challenging IIoT, Connectivity and Bandwidth Needs

Neteon will offer Atombeam's technology in solutions that enable mission-critical connectivity

in the defense and industrial sectors' most challenging environments

MORAGA, Calif. and EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atombeam , a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to quadruple the data capacity of their systems with software alone, and Neteon Technologies – an industry leader for device connectivity, edge computing, and critical infrastructure solutions in the most demanding environments – today announced the companies will collaborate to help enterprises address the most pressing compute, storage and networking needs.

With more than 1 million devices connected in bespoke solutions created to address the needs of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and industries like defense, aerospace, maritime and ports, intelligent transportation, oil and gas, and factory operations, Neteon specializes in delivering secure, low-latency connectivity across wired, wireless, cellular and satellite networks in challenging environments. These include operational and information technology systems in remote areas marked by harsh environmental conditions and bandwidth constraints due to heavy AI workloads and other factors.

The company also provides a wide array of professional services. Additional offerings include battery energy storage systems, electrical power management systems, and infrastructure management systems used to automate data centers, substations and other crucial grid facilities.

"Industry stalwarts know that when you need to connect machines and move critical data in real-time on the edge and in demanding environments, you turn to Neteon for high-performance solutions that incorporate the best hardware, software and know-how," said Charles Yeomans, Atombeam's founder and CEO. "Whether helping data centers process massive AI workloads, harnessing the cloud across the globe, delivering a secure platform of connected sensors, automating a factory floor, or providing high-performance, low-latency defense systems, Neteon delivers peace of mind in the kinds of environments Atombeam's technology thrives in."

As part of their partnership, Neteon will offer Atombeam's Neurpac and Neurcom products in its projects, which are designed and built to address each customer's unique needs. As a certified reseller, it will also benefit from close technical support from Atombeam's engineers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Atombeam to bring new levels of innovation and reliability to our customers," said Hubert Yu, president of Neteon. "Together, we're aligning strengths to accelerate the digital and energy transition while opening new opportunities across critical infrastructure markets. The incorporation of Atombeam into our efforts will be of great value not only because its technology effectively increases the capacity of any network, but also because it inherently strengthens security and radically reduces latency."

Atombeam's technology fundamentally changes how computers communicate, enabling them to compact data by 75% on average while increasing available bandwidth by 4x or more, allowing enterprises to dramatically increase the capacity of any network with software alone. And because Atombeam's core technology, Data-as-Codewords, uses patterns that are inherently more variable than the letters and numbers in traditional code, all workloads are exponentially more secure even before adding encryption.

Data moved and stored with Atombeam's Neurpac product is also homomorphic, unlike compressed data which cannot be searched or analyzed in its current state. Notably, Atombeam also works with workloads of all sizes – enabling organizations to use, move and store massive workloads like those associated with Large Language Models (LLMs) while also empowering organizations to connect and secure even the smallest devices and data payloads on the edge.

In addition to its Neurpac and Neurcom products, Atombeam also created the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM). A paradigm shift that overcomes the inherent flaw of LLMs, PCM is an always-on cognitive operating system with genuine memory and learning capabilities. PCM marks the start of a new era, one in which AI that truly learns – and which requires dramatically less power, compute, store and networking resources – can be used and embedded into a lightweight form factor on devices, chips, and microprocessors. A full release is expected in 2026.

For more information and insights from Neteon's more than 26,000 successful customer deployments visit Neteon's Knowledge Hub .

About Atombeam

Atombeam is a data and AI technology company that enables organizations to shrink the size of their data during transmission, increasing bandwidth by 4x, while decreasing latency and power usage. The company's patented software makes this possible within an organization's existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional capital expenditures to support expanding data needs. Atombeam's products include Neurpac, for optimizing data workloads; Neurcom, for video and audio data; and the Persistent Cognitive Machine (PCM), a new form of continuously learning AI that overcomes the limitations of Large Language Models (LLMs). For more information, please visit www.atombeamtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

About Neteon Technologies

Neteon Technologies specializes in industrial networks, device connectivity, and edge computing solutions that enable devices to communicate with the cloud, powering today's connected and automated world. Our technology is designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses across various industries, including manufacturing automation, renewable energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), data center critical infrastructure, oil and gas, and intelligent transportation. Since 2002, Neteon has served over 26,000 customers, connecting more than 1 million devices in the United States. Our mission is to empower our customers to build smarter and more reliable IT & OT solutions for their industrial digital transformation journey. For more information visit www.neteon.net or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

Media Contact for Atombeam:

Ken Phillips

Guyer Group for Atombeam

P: 781-291-5664

E: [email protected]

Media Contact for Neteon Technologies

Hans Chiu

P: 888-908-3330 x1107

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Atombeam